Holding company to be set up to own, manage facility

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) will incorporate a holding company to own and operate the upcoming Kallang Alive precinct, and a subsidiary of this holding company will be set up specifically to own and manage the Singapore Sports Hub.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong made the announcement in Parliament yesterday as he delivered a ministerial statement in response to MPs' queries about the Government's June announcement that it would take over the Sports Hub's management and ownership from Dec 9.

The move to terminate the partnership with Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL), the private consortium that has been running the $1.33 billion facility since it opened in 2014, brings to an end the public-private partnership and its profit-driven model, which ultimately proved restrictive of the role the Government wanted the venue to fulfil.

Spelling out the Government's intention to leverage the Sports Hub's world-class infrastructure, Mr Tong said: "We intend to... continue to bring in top-tier international sporting and entertainment events, while at the same time incorporating our ambition of attaining wider and better social and sporting outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans."

To do this, SportSG will incorporate a holding company to own and operate the various assets within Kallang Alive.

The Kallang Alive project, announced in 2019, will see six new developments in the area around the Sports Hub. These include the Kallang Football Hub, Singapore Tennis Centre and a redevelopment of the Kallang Theatre. In a first for Singapore, a velodrome looks set to be built and will be part of the Youth Hub, also among the new developments.

A subsidiary of the holding company will be set up specifically to own and manage the Sports Hub.

"This structure will enable SportSG to focus on the Sports Hub but, at the same time, also have regard to its deployment in the wider Kallang Alive precinct," said Mr Tong. "Where necessary, it can be operated as a single, integrated entity, able to reap synergies and economies of scale across the entire suite of sporting and lifestyle assets of Kallang Alive."

He added that a team of officers from SportSG have already been earmarked to move into the Sports Hub holding company, and manage the hub on a full-time basis.

"These are officers who have had years of experience with the Sports Hub, many of them having worked alongside SHPL since the inception of the project, gaining experience and know-how along the way... They have been in this position for the last few years, readying for a takeover if and when needed," said Mr Tong, who also reiterated that existing SHPL employees have been offered an opportunity to cross over to the new corporate entity.

Beyond the new internal structure, the Government will continue to retain the contracting model the SHPL has leveraged to run the Sports Hub in the areas of programming, broadcast, hospitality, upkeep of facilities and management.

This would allow it to work with market leaders to provide the best services as needed, and may also help it tap the private sector for future possible redevelopment of Kallang Alive assets.

Mr Tong added: "Overall, with SportSG taking over, the Government would be better placed to drive a coherent vision for the whole precinct, and achieve internal synergies while providing more integrated offerings and programmes for the public."

Sazali Abdul Aziz