Hoerikwaggo can rise to the top with Fourie on board

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) SPURIOUS has some fair Western Cape form, but she will be trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(2) CHAMPAGNE BLAZE had a couple of issues on local debut but should still be competitive.

(4) PRICELESS TREASURE and (5) TRULY MAGICAL are in good form but would not find it easy to score.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A weak race.

(3) BLAME IT ON ME has been very competitive lately and should contest the finish once again.

(5) SALAGADOOLA is better than her last run and could be successful. Top three finish.

(6) SIXTYZERO makes his local debut and could improve.

(8) TOTAL ERUPTION is also capable of better than her last run. Keep an eye out for her.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) AMANATTO battled a long time to win a maiden race, but she did show improvement last time and could go one better.

(8) MIDNIGHT MUSIC improved at her latest start when she finished fourth and is not out of it.

(3) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has some fair recent form and is clearly not out of it.

(1) JAMBO SANA is better than her last run would suggest and clearly loves this course and distance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) HOERIKWAGGO likes the Polytrack and should make a bold bid at beating these rivals with top jockey Richard Fourie in the irons.

(2) VIRGIN RIVER has improved under the care of trainer Alan Greeff and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) ALESIA’S LOVE and (8) HOPE CHEST are both in good form and can get involved with the finish.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) CHOCOLATE BOMB has been outstanding over this course and distance and finished off a hat-trick of wins in good style. Trainer Dean Smith’s 5YO may well win again.

Stable companion (1) GALILEO STAR is clearly better than his last run and could bounce back and be a threat.

(5) ONE TOO MANY and (8) WAROFDYNAMITE are both capable of making the frame.

Race 6 (1,600m)

A very open race and it may pay to include the field in this leg of the exotics.

(9) SILENT TRIGGER is in good form and from a good draw, he should be competitive once again.

(2) DRIELANDENPUNT makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) DONNY’S BOY and (6) KING RAHUL are unreliable, but both are also quite capable of winning. Include in all bets.

Race 7 (1,900m)

Another very difficult race.

(3) RICHARDTHEFEARLESS is clearly better than his modest recent runs. He is capable of scoring when allowed a mid-race break.

(6) GREEN ISLE is not reliable, but she is course-and-distance suited.

(7) THUNDER MASTER has been very effective lately and is clearly not out of it.

(4) MAKHACHEV is not reliable but does like this surface. And for that matter, (5) SLAINTE MHATH is also capable of winning when in the right mood.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(4) BLACKBERRY BREEZE does not find it easy to win but has been consistent lately and can score.

(5) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ is in very good form and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(7) GLOBAL DRUMBEAT is not reliable, but is capable of winning.

(8) GOLDEN GREY has been disappointing lately, but is capable of contesting the finish.