Ho the pick for singles job

Former national shuttler Kelvin Ho is Singapore badminton's new national singles coach.

Previously the assistant to Indonesian Mulyo Handoyo, who stepped down in February, Ho's promotion by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) takes place with immediate effect.

He will oversee the progress of the eight national singles players - Loh Kean Yew, Jason Teh and Joel Koh from the men's team and Yeo Jia Min, Jaslyn Hooi, Nur Insyirah Khan, Grace Chua and Megan Lee from the women's team.

Ho is in Suncheon for this week's Korea Open where world No. 163 doubles pair Crystal Wong and Jin Yujia were beaten by South Korean 43rd-ranked Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong 21-13, 21-11 in yesterday's quarter-finals, ending Singapore's participation in the event.

Ho, 31, thanked Mulyo for his guidance and the SBA for the opportunity, adding: "It's an honour to be appointed national singles head coach. I'm excited about what lies ahead and we have some talented players in the pathway. Developing them along with the top players is of paramount importance.

"Of course, Kean Yew and Jia Min are the primary focus for the 2024 Olympics, but there are also other players who can challenge for these positions."

It is understood that more than 20 local and international candidates applied for the job. Five coaches from Europe and Asia were shortlisted and interviewed by a panel of six from the SBA and Singapore Sports Institute, before Ho landed the job.

SBA president Lawrence Leow said it went through a thorough process to select the best person among the applicants and "Kelvin's understanding of the players and his experience will help elevate the standard of our national shuttlers".

He added: "We are confident that under his tutelage, the singles players will continue to progress and excel both on and off the court."

Ho was released as a national player in 2011 and went on to become one of the national intermediate squad's coaches. In 2018, he was appointed assistant national singles coach.

When international badminton events resumed last year amid the pandemic, he has been in the national singles players' corner at tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics. Most notably, he oversaw Loh's stunning world championships-winning run and Yeo's participation in the prestigious Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals last year.

Loh said: "Coach Kelvin is like an older brother to me and goes beyond his duty as a coach to help develop me, especially during national service, when he took his own time out to train me.

"He is passionate about coaching not just me, but all the singles players too. I'm happy for him that he has got this appointment and I'm looking forward to continue working with him."

The SBA will select Ho's new assistant when he returns from South Korea. SBA chief executive Alan Ow noted: "We want a coach who can lead the singles programme for not just the top players but also keep developing and nurturing players on the performance pathway.

"Communication is vital at all levels but we need to make sure that all players know what is expected of them, where they stand. Local knowledge is important and knowledge of the players is vital as we go into a year of major Games.

"Winning medals at the upcoming major Games is important and we have the players to do that, but fundamentally, it's about developing the players and working with them to achieve results to their optimum potential."