HK legend Brian Kan dies at 84

HONG KONG • Brian Kan Ping-chee, local racing's legendary trainer, has died. He was 84.

The iconic figure passed away surrounded by family at his home in Sheung Shui on Saturday night.

Born in Hong Kong, he became involved with horse racing while working in a restaurant in Epsom in England in the 1960s. He trained 844 winners - then a record.

He captured five trainers' championships. The last, in 2001, was particularly impressive as he faced keen competition from international trainers in Hong Kong.

Paying his tribute, The Hong Kong Jockey Club's chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, said: "Brian was not only a remarkable trainer with outstanding training records, but also a good teacher with strong commitment to nurture home-grown racing talents, particularly trainers and jockeys, for the next generation.

"They include Dennis Yip, also a champion trainer, Me Tsui and Jimmy Ting. All of them are seasoned trainers in Hong Kong.

"It is unquestionable that Kan had played an important role in the development of Hong Kong racing. On behalf of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Throughout his time as a trainer, Kan was best known for successfully nurturing five Hong Kong Derby winners - Superior Gold (1985), Yuno When (1986), William's Coach (1989), Sound Print (1992) and Industrial Pioneer (2001).

He won the first Hong Kong Invitation Cup - then a six-a-side race between local horses and the six best from Singapore and Malaysia - with Flying Dancer in 1988. The race later became the prestigious Group 1 Hong Kong Cup.

HKJC