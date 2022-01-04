History awaits Winter Games hosts Beijing

BEIJING • The Beijing Winter Olympics begin a one-month countdown today, with diplomatic boycotts, Covid-19 and the fate of tennis player Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games.

The Chinese capital is set to become the first host of a Winter and Summer Olympics.

Beijing staged the Games in 2008, seen then as a coming-out party for what has since become the world's second-largest economy.

This time, China's communist rulers hope the Feb 4-20 Games will inspire 300 million winter sports enthusiasts and help unite the world in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Games taking place inside a bubble cocooning the nearly 3,000 athletes with non-competitors, it looks to be the most restricted mass sporting event since Covid-19.

The Olympics, which take place just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, will be held in a "closed-loop" bubble where all athletes must be vaccinated, have daily Covid-19 tests and nobody in the bubble will be allowed to leave.

The Games will be held in three zones and make use of new venues and some from 2008, including the "Bird's Nest" national stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies.

China has committed to having spectators - a step forward from Tokyo - but it is still unclear how many there will be, although none will be from overseas.

Organisers have pledged to make the Games "green, inclusive, open and clean", but those claims have been questioned, particularly in the West.

Hinting at the controversies which have surrounded the quadrennial event, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media: "The political manipulation of a few Western politicians will not damage the excitement of the Olympics, but will only expose their own ugliness."

Activists have long called for a boycott over China's human rights record, especially its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The safety of Peng, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, is another issue the International Olympic Committee has pledged to resolve.

After accusing former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in November, she disappeared from the public eye.

While the 35-year-old has since reappeared, doubts remain about how free and safe she is.

Last month the Biden administration said it would not send American diplomatic or official representation to the Games and Australia, Britain and Canada have followed suit, although athletes of those countries will still compete.

Then there is the coronavirus. China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has pursued a zero-Covid strategy with tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.

Xi'an, a city of 13 million people, has been locked down for nearly two weeks.

The Omicron variant is not thought to have driven what is a small outbreak by the standards of other countries, but it presents a fresh challenge to authorities and the Games.

National Hockey League (NHL) stars will not grace this year's Olympics and David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, admitted he was "worried".

"We're confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely, but we're taking it day-by-day," he told local media.

But in terms of athletes, excluding NHL players, there are many looking to cement their legacy in Beijing like Japan's "Ice Prince" Yuzuru Hanyu.

The Chinese have earmarked Eileen Gu to be one of the faces of the Games. The 18-year-old top student and model, born and raised in California, has switched from the United States to represent China and is the hot favourite for gold in freestyle skiing.

Sports forecasters Gracenote estimate Norway will top the medal table for the second straight Winter Games.

