Historic win for St Louis Blues

St Louis Blues players posing with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the deciding Game 7 of the 2019 Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday. Rookie goalkeeper Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as the Blues ended a 52-year drought, the
Rookie goalkeeper Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as the Blues ended a 52-year drought, the longest wait for a title in National Hockey League (NHL) history.

Binnington, 25, became the first rookie to win all 16 of his team's games in a single play-off year. He's the 14th rookie to earn a Stanley Cup-clinching win and fourth to do so in a Game 7.

