Historic surfing gold for Ferreira, Moore

TOKYO • Brazil's Italo Ferreira and Carissa Moore of the United States both overcame challenging conditions in brilliant style to win the first Olympic surfing gold medals at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach yesterday.

Ferreira recovered from breaking his board on the first wave to beat Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the final, while Moore outclassed South African outsider Briana Buitendag to secure victory in the women's event.

The final day of competition started with big, clean waves that delighted the competitors, but a strong onshore breeze picked up to make the swell choppier and more inconsistent with good waves harder to come by.

But it made no difference to the would-be champions as they went on the attack in pursuit of Olympic gold.

Having learnt to surf on the lid of his father's fishing bin while growing up in Brazil, the 27-year-old Ferreira popped up on any wave that looked promising, notching scores of 7.0 and 7.77 to open an early lead as Igarashi struggled on the beach where his father learnt to surf.

Knowing he had done enough to win, Ferreira began surfing his way in to the shore with a minute to go, greeting the final horn with his arms stretched to the heavens before being carried shoulder-high from the water by his teammates.

"I think it's one of the best days of my life, for sure. For me, that was a long day and it was a dream come true. The last couple of months I've been training a lot, just to live in this moment," he said.

Buitendag had beaten seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia and 19-year-old American prodigy Caroline Marks to get to the final, but Moore proved too much in waves that had size and power but were almost impossible to predict.

The 28-year-old nailed two excellent waves just past the midpoint of the heat and though her opponent battled to the end, there was little she could do to close the gap.

Moore ripped off a final victory wave before greeting the silver medallist at the water's edge.

From the knee-high ripples of Sunday's opening rounds to yesterday's roiling seas, it was a fitting way to crown surfing's Olympic debut as two of its boldest competitors were rewarded with a place in the history books.

