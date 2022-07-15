Historic stage win for Briton Pidcock

L'ALPE D'HUEZ • Britain's Tom Pidcock yesterday won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.5km Alpine trek between Briancon and L'Alpe d'Huez.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider prevailed from the day's breakaway with an attack 3.3km into the final climb, a 13.8km effort at an average gradient of 8.1 per cent.

It was a first Tour stage win for Pidcock, who at 22 is the youngest winner at L'Alpe d'Huez in Tour history. The previous record was set by Colombian icon Lucho Herrera at 23 years old, in 1984.

"I didn't really know what to do. I didn't know if I went too hard. It was unbelievable, a crazy experience," the Briton, overwhelmed with emotions, said afterwards.

"It's not bad that, is it? I guess it's made my Tour de France. If I get dropped every other day, now I don't care. My first Tour? Not bad, is it? That was one of any best experiences in cycling. That was unreal, when you are slaloming through people's fists and flags.

"It was brilliant getting across with (Chris Froome). He's a legend and I just beat him up Alpe D'Huez. But he's still Chris Froome, ain't he?"

South African Louis Meintjes was second and Britain's four-time champion Froome took third.

Dane Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after resisting a couple of attacks from his main rival, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who is also the defending champion.

Separately, Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates were hit by another case of Covid-19 when their manager, Joxean Fernandez Matxin, tested positive for the virus.

Pogacar lost two teammates in the race to Covid-19 while another one, Poland's Rafal Majka, also tested positive on Tuesday but was allowed to stay on the Tour as he was not deemed contagious.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Majka tested negative on Wednesday, which he confirmed on Twitter.

"Good morning, now I am the one who has to say goodbye to the main goal of the year," he said on Twitter yesterday. "Last night I tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the team's internal controls."

