Historic hockey bronze gets all of India 'dancing'

TOKYO • India yesterday toasted its bronze medal, after the most successful nation in men's Olympic hockey claimed its first podium finish since 1980.

A comeback 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo clinched third place in the tournament, ending decades of agonising over repeat failures since it won the last of its eight Olympic titles at the Moscow Games 41 years ago.

Families of the Indian team danced in the streets in the state of Punjab, waving hockey sticks in the air after the win. Other fans waved the Indian flag as they rushed out of their houses.

Ten of the 18-man squad - including two-goal scorer Simranjeet Singh - come from Punjab, where the state government said each member would get a US$135,000 (S$182,000) bonus.

"The whole nation is dancing," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid in a celebratory call to the team, hailing their win as "historic".

Hockey has fallen behind cricket in the popularity and glamour stakes in India and despite the country's pedigree in the sport, none of the team were born the last time India won a medal.

But there are hopes the bronze can go on to inspire the next generation to take up the sport.

"It's a rebirth. That's it. It's been 41 years," said goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh. "In 1980, we won the last medal and after that, nothing. This gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters to pick up hockey and play this game. This is a beautiful game."

India came back from 3-1 down and went into the final quarter leading 5-3, before a fourth German goal set up a tense finale.

Sreejesh pulled off a crucial save in the dying seconds - one of nine he made during the match - as Germany threw everything at India, sinking to their knees when they failed to get the equaliser.

Sreejesh said before the Games that India would be playing in memory of medal-winning hockey heroes who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

Two members of India's 1980 gold-medal team, Ravindra Pal Singh and Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, died from Covid-19 on the same day in May.

India's women's team have enjoyed their best Olympic run and will play Britain for the bronze today after they lost to Argentina in the semi-finals.

Later, Belgium won their first Olympic men's hockey title, beating Australia 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the final finished in a 1-1 draw yesterday.

The sides were locked in a close fight through much of the match, with Belgian forward Florent van Aubel giving the Red Lions the lead two minutes into the second half.

Australia equalised thanks to a goal by Tom Wickham, sending the match to the shoot-out, in which Vincent Vanasch, a three-time International Hockey Federation Goalkeeper of the Year, played a key role as the Kookaburras failed on three attempts.

"We were really focused and then I did the job at the end," Vanasch said.

"I'm really happy. I think all of the Belgian people are proud today of the Belgium national team."

Australia, who won the silver medal, claimed their last Olympic title in 2004.

