'Historic and fantastic'

TOKYO • Tokyo yesterday bid a colourful farewell to the Paralympics after 12 days of stereotype-defying and record-shattering performances despite a year-long delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had "not just been historic, they've been fantastic".

It was a Paralympics like no other, postponed a year because of the pandemic and dogged by difficulties and low public support in the build-up.

But the action did not disappoint when the Games got under way, with a record 86 teams winning medals and 62 claiming at least one gold, leaving Japan to reflect on the legacy of its capital being the first city to host the biggest event for disability sports twice.

Parsons said that the Tokyo Paralympics had "opened the door", and it was now "time for us all to play our part to break down the barriers".

"During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity and shown unity in diversity," the Brazilian added. "I don't have any doubts this was the most important edition of the Paralympic Games, because of the pandemic, because we gave a voice to 1.2 billion persons with disability."

The closing ceremony, with fans locked out over virus fears but with roughly 2,000 athletes and officials in attendance, took "harmonious cacophony" as its theme.

It featured a riot of neon-clad breakdancers, uni-cycling butterflies and strutting stilt-walkers, using materials recycled from the Olympics' opening ceremony for its vivid props.

Among the athletes carrying their nations' flags were Afghan duo Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo belatedly after being evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul.

The pair, who were wearing red-and-green team tracksuits, handed the flag over to a volunteer before joining other athletes in helping to decorate a replica of Tokyo's Skytree Tower.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike handed the Paralympic flag over to Parsons, who passed it on to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, representing the 2024 hosts. It brought the curtain down after 539 gold medals across 22 sports, contested almost entirely behind closed doors.

China finished on top of the medal table with 207 medals, including 96 golds, to maintain its stranglehold since the 2004 Athens Games.

The Chinese were followed by Britain, the United States and the Russian Paralympic Committee.

Highlights included cyclist Sarah Storey becoming Britain's most successful Paralympian with her 17th gold medal, 29 years after her first, while Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice "Bebe" Vio and German long jumper Markus Rehm also wowed TV audiences.

The final day's action began with the marathon events, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel "Silver Bullet" Hug retaining his T54 crown for his sixth Paralympic gold in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec.

In the women's T54 marathon, Australian Madison de Rozario won her second gold, after last week's triumph in the T53 800m.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS