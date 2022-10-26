Hints of Russians’ return to international sports rekindle debate over their exclusion

NEW YORK – They are the questions in international sports that will not go away – Should Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to compete? And if not, then how long should they remain in sporting Siberia?

Those questions have taken on new urgency in October, as competitions in winter sports get under way for the first time since earlier in 2022, when those two nations were thrown out in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The usually conflict-averse International Olympic Committee even urged individual sports to exclude Russians and Belarusians, although it couched that recommendation as a way to prevent national governments from meddling in sports by denying visas for athletes from those countries.

Little thought was given to how long the prohibitions, or the war, might last. The Winter Olympics in Beijing had just ended. The 2024 Summer Games in Paris were more than two years away. Fifa, football’s world governing body, had quickly booted Russia from the qualifying competition for the World Cup, set to begin in Qatar on Nov 20. The major international summer sports, including swimming and track and field, barred Russians and Belarusians from their world championships.

But the sports calendar is edging closer to the Paris Games, and qualifying competitions for the event will be in full swing in 2023. That deadline, combined with the IOC’s lofty goal of pursuing peace through sport – and the more practical one of preserving a relationship with Russia, a powerful Olympic partner – has the organisation’s leaders wrestling with a problem that has no easy answer – How to stop punishing athletes for the actions of their governments, and how to do it amid an escalating war.

Efforts toward finding a resolution, however, are also running headlong into the sentiments of sports leaders from countries both frustrated with Russia over the war and still angry over years of doping violations that have corrupted one competition after another.

“How can it be that a national federation can compete as normal when it has invaded a country and blown up its training centres?” said Max Cobb, secretary-general for the International Biathlon Union, whose board in September voted overwhelmingly to reaffirm its prohibition of Russian and Belarusian participation.

Not all sports have followed that tack. Boxing’s international federation voted recently to move in the opposite way, lifting its bans. On Saturday, though, skiing’s international federation followed the biathlon union’s, voting at its fall meting to continue its prohibition of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

According to Tass, Russia’s state-run news agency, the country’s minister of sports, Oleg Matytsin, said the decision would deprive “sports fans of a spectacular fight for medals, and athletes of serious competition”. He added: “Russian skiers are one of the strongest in the world, without them any international competitions lose their relevance.”

In the absence of a global policy on Russian and Belarusian participation, there is a mishmash of regulations, growing more complex by the week, with few knowing exactly who will be allowed to compete in the coming months.

In most of the so-called Olympic sports, such as biathlon, cross-country skiing and figure skating, nations qualify a certain number of athletes (and support staff) based on the country’s overall performance during previous seasons. The athletes compete as part of those teams. That dynamic leaves almost no separation between athletes and their countries, giving justification to those who support punishing Russia and Belarus for the invasion by barring their athletes’ participation.

On Wednesday, though, in an address in South Korea to the leaders of national Olympic committees from dozens of nations, Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, called on sports officials to not allow the war to damage the mission of the Olympics.

“Choose the path of unity and peace,” Bach stated. “Athletes should never be the victims of policies of their own government.”

While he said that sanctions must remain, his speech also appeared to lay the groundwork for a day when Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete again, perhaps even before the war ends.

As he nearly always has, he left the ultimate decision on whether to allow athletes to compete up to the individual sports federations. Bach’s words carried weight this past weekend when the executive council of skiing’s international federation met to decide its policy.

“The motto ‘Sport is far away from politics’ is not working anymore,” Tamara Moskvina, a longtime Russian skating coach, said last week after skating’s world governing body also decided to continue barring Russians.

“Of course, I am sure the common sense will appear again and the ban will be removed anytime soon.” NYTIMES