HIIT the GritYard for some muscle-building drills

Few workouts will get your body pumped in under an hour like the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout with GritYard.

This Saturday, 25 participants of The Straits Times Run will learn techniques that will strengthen the right muscles for running. These include foot-landing positions, body postures and arm swings which will be essential for the Sept 29 race.

The workshop is one of four that organisers have lined up to help participants prepare for the event. The others are a cooking class at Allspice Institute (Aug 3), BounceFit session (Aug 25) and aquaFit session (Sept 8).

Former national sprinter Lim Yao Peng is one of the trainers leading this week's HIIT programme, which will include agility and strength-building drills that can be used to either complement or replace a running session.

"Having better running mechanics and strength in the right muscle groups will help ST Run participants move further and faster," he said. "Being able to increase training capacity and effectiveness will eventually lead to participants recording better running times."

The 30-year-old added that the session will begin with drills such as ankling, high knees and scissors exercises, which will work the leg muscles for more force production and improve upper body posture while running.

Triathlete Cheryl Tay, 32, will share training and pre-race tips during the 45-minute class. She took part in her first full Ironman triathlon - a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.195km run - in Langkawi last year.

"Running on its own is not enough," she said. "It is very important to have cross-training, which includes other forms of exercises like swimming, cycling and strength training.

"This will help to support your muscles and prevent injuries."

For those busy with work, she suggests 15 to 30 minutes of exercise before bedtime or after getting out of bed.

She said: "It does not take very long to do supplementary exercises like body weight or core workouts. These can be planks, burpees, squats or lunges and are useful if done consistently."

She also encouraged participants to sign up for the HIIT class, saying: "Some people do not know what to do with the gym equipment, or how it benefits them, so we are here to show them what exercises they can do and how to do it right."

Information technology manager Ramana Kumar Avula signed up for the class with the aim of completing his first ST Run.

The 54-year-old, who will be taking part in the 18.45km race said: "I want to know how I can better prepare myself for the ST Run. Hopefully I will be doing the right thing at the end of the class."

Classes cost from $5 to $10 per session, with the proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Register at www.straitstimesrun.com.

Closing date to register for the HIIT workshop is Thursday.