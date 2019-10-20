Hiit still a hit routine in S'pore

RITUAL

Also known as the 30-Minute Gym - it believes you can train your body effectively in just 20 minutes; add a shower and "refuelling", you're out in 30 minutes - there are no conventional machines like treadmills or rowers at the gym.

Instead, exercises are body weight-based with items such as kettlebells, medicine balls, suspension ropes and gymnastics rings thrown into the mix. Each session at this home-grown gym accommodates 10 people and runs every 30 minutes till late.

With exercise clothes, showers and amenities, charging stations, and a smoothie bar provided, there is just no excuse not to train. Plus, with eight outlets in five continents worldwide (three in Singapore), featuring synced workouts and playlists, you will be motivated to work out even while travelling.

Best for: Busy executives

Website: ritualgym.com

F45

Developed in Australia, and combining HIIT and functional fitness, F45 is a fast-paced, 45-minute class that is something between interval training and Crossfit.

Having hit Singapore in 2016, studios have now sprouted up all over the island - from Changi Business Park and Siglap to Orchard and Holland Village.

Working with your own body weight as well as various equipment, like resistance bands, free weights and rowers, in "pods", workouts vary each day (but is the same worldwide) and are quirkily named - think Brooklyn (boxing-based routine) and Quarterbacks (plyometrics-based session).

Fans love the camaraderie and feel-good vibes typically found in each franchised studio.

Best for: Team players

Website: F45training.sg

BARRY'S BOOTCAMP SINGAPORE

A Los Angeles-based international operation that is frequented by celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, cult HIIT studio Barry's first foray into Asia is right in the Central Business District, along Robinson Road.

Work out in its signature Red Room with either the Original (run and lift) or the Double Floor (strength-based, treadmill-free workouts) routines, which are between 50 and 60 minutes long.

The founding premise of both is rooted in the "magic" combination of cardio with weight training, paired with intense bursts of anaerobic exercise and recovery for maximum fat burn.

Besides its Insta-worthy studio, you will be spoilt with luxe amenities such as Dyson Supersonic hairdryers and Oribe toiletries. It is said that each session can help burn up to 1,000 calories!

Best for: Runners seeking variety

Website: barrysbootcamp.com/studio/raffles-place

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS

Founded in the United States in 2010, OrangeTheory is all about the numbers.

Each participant has to wear an OTBeat heart-rate monitor, which can be bought or rented, and aim to have at least 12 minutes of each 60-minute workout in an orange or red zone (the orange zone, from which OrangeTheory draws its name, represents 84-91 per cent of your maximum heart rate). Doing this will help you reap maximum cardio benefits and fat burn, for up to 36 hours after the class.

Done using treadmills, water-rowing machines and light weights, each workout is monitored by an instructor who will check on form and motivate participants.

At the end of the class, personalised results are e-mailed to you automatically - all the better for you to keep track and up your game the next time!

Best for: Data miners

Website: robertson-quay.orangetheoryfitness.com

HAUS ATHLETICS

Booming music - specially curated to pair with the workout of the day - and a stylishly darkened room makes this local studio feel like a cool club.

It is just as well because you will be kept on your toes with an immersive 45-minute workout driven by two trainers who watch over a maximum of 20 participants.

Choose from two workouts: Meltdown features conditioning drills with each session differing from the other to constantly keep your body guessing, while Leanout focuses on total body strength with bursts of cardio.

Best for: Cool cats

Website: hausathletics.com.sg

• This article was first published on shape.com.sg, Singapore's leading fitness and wellness site for women.