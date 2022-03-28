Highveld filly can make amends, So They Say

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) HAYAT and (8) BIG SLICK showed amazing speed on debut for second and third respectively. They have every chance.

(7) POTENTE should be running on well and may time it right.

(3) QUERULOUS showed pace on the Highveld. Drawn well, she could prove dangerous.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) NAZDAROVYA has decent Highveld form and is weighted to win.

(6) COVERT OPERATOR showed promise earlier in the season and just needed his last start.

It could get close between (2) GAUL RULER and (1) SHOT OF COURAGE this time. In their previous encounter, Shot Of Courage had a bad draw and never got into it. He has drawn the best and has only 21/4 lengths to make up. Gaul Ruler needed the run after being gelded and could show more.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) WINTER MELODY's form was spoiled by a visit to Scottsville that did not go as planned. Having matured, she could turn in the required performance.

She has drawn well, but so has (3) PICARA, who has finished second four times in her last five races. She has been costly to follow but may enjoy the Poly, which she is trying for the first time.

(1) AMERICAN STYLE has been brought along steadily. She was a few lengths behind Picara last time but has had only two runs. She could be dangerous this time. (6) DECLARE WAR has room for improvement.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) SHAVOUT has run well in some strong races but remains a one-time winner. It could be his day as he is weighted to win.

(7) PURPLE FLAME is also overdue for that second win. He has shown class from Day 1.

(4) GUNSMOKE ran a fair race out of maiden company and is bred for this longer trip. A 2.5kg apprentice claim bridges the gap to the better-weighted horses.

(5) VOLDEMORT could be the dark horse.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) SO THEY SAY was an unlucky loser last time. At her best, this Highveld filly could give the boys a run. But she does make respiratory noises which is a worry.

(5) CAPE EAGLE did it the hard way going to the front last time. He may do a lot better with waiting tactics.

(1) CUPID'S SONG, on the other hand, may be better near the front. He has Gate 1 and could make it count. This is his best trip.

(4) CAPTAIN SEAGER, (6) GIMME A RAINBOW and (7) PINK FLOYD cannot be discounted.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(3) ASTROCYTE improved over a bit of distance on the Highveld. He did even better with front-running tactics and could give this field the slip on his Poly debut.

(8) SEA MASTER has shown better-than-average ability at times. A front runner, he will not let Astrocyte get too far ahead. Back on the Poly, he can threaten.

(2) MAXIUMUS won a thriller. Drawn well, he can score again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) TOTO could score on her Poly debut. She has fair Highveld form but is resuming from a rest.

Fellow Highveld filly, (1) GODDESS OF LIGHT, ran below par over further last time. The combination of the Poly, 1,200m and blinkers could see her deliver.

(4) NIKIYA could be best of the locals. She loves the surface and should benefit from a 1.5kg apprentice claim.

A few of the main protagonists have drawn wide, but (11) LADY MACBETH will not mind as she will get a good pace to chase.

(10) PELARGONIUM, (8) PURPLE NKANYEZI and (12) PURPLE MOON'S UP have claims, too.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

If (6) ALFONSA SPAGONI reproduces his last run from a slightly better gate, he could win. He made big improvement with blinkers and was back on the Poly last time. On collateral form, (1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME, (2) GREY OCEAN, (3) WE ALL CHOMIES and (10) PACIFIC WINTER should finish on top of each other. Grey Ocean will be at a peak in his third run after a rest. He could add to his tally with a good draw. Leslies Pathtofame may prefer 1,200m these days but is capable of flying up if the race is run to suit.