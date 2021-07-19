For Subscribers
Tokyo 2020: Four days to go
High time
Diver Freida Lim features in this fifth profile of The Straits Times' series on Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo Games. The going has rarely been easy for this easy-going diver, who has had to rediscover the meaning of courage to attain Olympic dream
Freida Lim's idea of rising to the occasion is falling from a height of 10 metres. Mind you, it is not a case of preference.
"I'm not one to take risks, I'm not a daredevil," the diver insists, with a shrug of her shoulders.