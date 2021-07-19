Tokyo 2020: Four days to go

High time

Diver Freida Lim features in this fifth profile of The Straits Times' series on Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo Games. The going has rarely been easy for this easy-going diver, who has had to rediscover the meaning of courage to attain Olympic dream

Freida Lim, 23, will become the first Singaporean diver in Olympic history when she leaps off the 10m platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug 4. Teammate Jonathan Chan will compete two days later.
Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
Freida Lim's idea of rising to the occasion is falling from a height of 10 metres. Mind you, it is not a case of preference.

"I'm not one to take risks, I'm not a daredevil," the diver insists, with a shrug of her shoulders.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'High time'.
