Some 50 skaters showed off their tricks in the Rollersports Grand National Championships at Somerset Skate Park yesterday in the roller freestyle/aggressive inline event. Samirah Tahar and Mia Smit were crowned the Women's and Junior Under-14 champions respectively but the Open category was postponed to today because of wet weather. Today's programme also includes the freestyle scooter event. The championships have a prize purse of $4,050 in total and winners of each category are awarded $250 each. The two-day event features about 100 competitors aged seven to 39 years old.
'High rollers' strut their stuff
- Published56 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 27, 2020, with the headline ''High rollers' strut their stuff'. Print Edition | Subscribe