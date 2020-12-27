'High rollers' strut their stuff

Some 50 skaters showed off their tricks in the Rollersports Grand National Championships at Somerset Skate Park yesterday in the roller freestyle/aggressive inline event. Samirah Tahar and Mia Smit were crowned the Women's and Junior Under-14 champions respectively but the Open category was postponed to today because of wet weather. Today's programme also includes the freestyle scooter event. The championships have a prize purse of $4,050 in total and winners of each category are awarded $250 each. The two-day event features about 100 competitors aged seven to 39 years old.

