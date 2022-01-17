High five for Lim's Kosciuszko

At the unbackable $6 for a $5-win outlay, the unbeaten Lim's Kosciuszko should deliver what a "racing certainty" should: no anxiety for his followers.

But the Daniel Meagher-trained and Lim's Stable-owned rising star barely scraped through - fending off new trainer Richard Lim's first runner, Songgong Hera, by a neck in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on turf.

The four-year-old Australian-bred appeared done for, when Songgong Hera loomed up menacingly and narrowed the gap with every stride with 200m to go.

Well, that was what many, including yours truly, thought.

But not Lim's Kosciuszko's rider, Danny Beasley. After all, the man on top should well know what was below.

"I was not really ever concerned about Songgong Hera because, as Lim's Kosciuszko has shown from his past runs, he is a real fighter.

"He does not like horses running past him, so I knew he would not let him pass. He's an exciting horse," said the Australian, who was runner-up to Kelantan-born rookie Hakim Kamaruddin in the jockeys' premiership last year.

"I was very happy with his performance, as he has a lot of improvement to come. I felt the track raced very favourable to the front-running horses, so I used that to my advantage."

Indeed, he did. He knew of the track bias for the day and he concocted the perfect strategy. That is the sign of a top rider.

From the earlier races, it was as clear as crystal that the horses were not winning from behind - be it on the Polytrack or the turf.

All but one of the nine preceding winners, Blitz Power in Race 8, won by leading all the way or by sitting close to the lead.

The Jason Ong-trained Blitz Power came from the rear, under jockey Koh Teck Huat, to score by just a nose from the Jerome Tan-trained Turf Beauty in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,400m on turf. The runner-up also moved up from behind.