Hewitson should have a good weekend

Jockey Lyle Hewitson can kick off with an early double at Turffontein in Johannesburg, South Africa, today.

His Race 1 mount, Rain In Holland, ran second first-up on the same course over 1,450m on March 11. Carrying 58.5kg, the Sean Tarry-trained two-year-old filly finished 21/4 lengths behind Marigold Hotel.

With improvement, she looks a winning chance.

Savage Love, who ran fourth behind Marigold Hotel, and Take Control, who prefers today's 1,400m trip, are the dangers.

Hewitson should follow up quickly in the next race on Kuuma.

Also trained by Tarry, the two-year-old colt has had two thirds and two fourths over 800m, 1,000m (twice) and 1,200m.

He is crying out for a bit of distance and the 1,400m trip should be ideal.

At his last start on Feb 27, when third to Kotinos over 1,200m, he finished two lengths ahead of My Master, who found problems on debut and finished eighth.

My Master should have improved to give Kuuma a run for the money.

Of his six other rides, Hewitson has an each-way chance on the Tarry-trained, consistent Eden Rock in Race 5.

On board in his last five starts with back-to-back wins, the four-year-old old is a fast finisher. He will be catching late in the small-but-competitive field in the 1,000m sprint .

The David Nieuwenhuizen-trained grey filly Anna Capri could make use of her 50kg handicap to grab a winning lead.

True To Life, trained by J. A. Janse van Vuuren, is honest and should also be right there at the finish.

Tomorrow, Hewitson will ride at Scottsville, where he has seven rides in the card of eight.

His best chance is Preemptive Strike in the final event.

The three-year-old chestnut colt is a last-start winner on Feb 13. He won the 1,200m event by 11/2 lengths with a hefty 60kg. Tomorrow, he will carry 58kg.

His Dennis Drier-trained stablemate, Mount Greylock, is the main threat. The three-year-old bay colt also won his last start over 1,200m with 60kg at Kenilworth on Jan 23.

He will be carrying 1/2kg more, at 58.5kg, and will be ridden by Sean Veale.

Hewitson also has good chances on Shesakinda Magic in Race 1 and Admire Me in Race 5.

Shesakinda Magic did well to run second last time. Admire Me won her last three starts with powerful finishes.