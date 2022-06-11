He's running for further glory

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Inspiring City looks to have talent. He has trialled well in his lead-up to this. A forward showing is expected under Vincent Ho.

5 Lucky Banner has had two runs under his belt. He can take another step forward.

3 Happy Won is making his debut. Zac Purton's booking bears close watching for trainer Frankie Lor.

6 Our Precious finished fourth first-up. Expect an improved effort in a tricky opener at Sha Tin.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

13 Multiple Star caught the eye with a fast third three runs ago. He has drawn wide again but is expected to drift back before letting rip late. Should have value.

2 Flying Mighty has gone close to winning a number of times. He has got some ability. Worth each-way.

8 Diamond Star is racing well this season with two wins. Expect a competitive effort.

3 Go Go Sixteen looks well-placed. He is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Bundle Of Charm can make two from two. Mighty impressive on debut, he is expected to extend that sequence with Joao Moreira sticking aboard. The wide gate is the only concern.

9 Sweet Diamond has raced twice. He is showing signs of ability and should take another step forward.

7 Glenealy Generals can mount an assault on this group with the right run.

3 War Of Courage has claims. He should improve getting down to Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

9 Happy Trio mixes his form but has shown a stack of ability over this course and distance. Expect a return to form under suitable conditions.

3 Super Axiom should find the front and play catch me if you can. He will look the winner at some stage.

5 United We Stand is a threat down the straight. Expect a competitive effort.

6 Timestorm can improve following a solid first-up effort.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

8 Dazzling Fellow looks like he is improving with each run. Expect the added 200m to play a big factor for him.

3 Leather Vanguard finished second on debut. He is open to further improvement.

6 All Is Good is on the rise. He is tracking towards his first win.

9 Double Show is on a similar upward trajectory. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

12 Vitralite is on the improve. He looked to finally piece it all together last time, despite the rain-affected ground. He could have won that day but found himself in the worst part of the track.

5 Tycoon Jewellery was a creditable fifth on debut. He remains an unknown but is expected to continue advancing with experience.

6 E Rainbow is on the rise and gets Purton's services. He has drawn well and gets his opportunity from Gate 4.

13 Aurora Hero slots in light.He should put up a fight.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 Ka Ying Master won well from the front last time. Expect he rolls forward from an inside draw to try and pinch this, which he could easily do.

3 Campione can be forgiven for his latest run. Expect he bounces back to form, particularly if he settles prominently in the run under Matthew Poon.

2 Silver Fig does his best racing over this course and distance. He seems to have returned to form.

11 Red Desert has claims with no weight on his back. Moreira's booking is a plus.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 Running Glory is classy. It would not surprise to see him halt Galaxy Witness' unbeaten run. A five-time winner this season, he has proven over multiple distances and is race fit.

6 Galaxy Witness is the obvious selection, as he looks to extend his unbeaten sequence to five. He appears well-above average but the step-up in trip once more could catch him off guard.

5 All For St Paul's will take luck out of the equation by rolling forward to lead. Must respect.

1 California Ten is finding his groove again. Do not rule him out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 Jazz Angel ticks a few boxes. He has drawn well, is in form and was a strong winner over the course and distance three runs ago. He looks a solid chance.

3 Lightning Bolt does not know how to run poorly. He is a course-and-distance winner already this term. He bears close watching.

9 Call Me Teddy sprang into action last time with a close-up defeat. He has found form and the dirt looks like his go.

10 Flying Dragon gets in light. The inside gate is suitable.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Kasa Papa caught the eye on debut. He kept on strongly that day and is open to further improvement. Derek Leung takes over and a clear run throughout will give him every opportunity.

14 High Cloud closed in well on debut for an eye-catching ninth. Expect he can take a crucial step forward in just his second start in Hong Kong.

10 Super Winner can find the front and run this group along. If he is left alone, he is a big danger. He is worth an each-way bet.

1 Captain Win has the class edge. He can bounce back.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

9 Global Harmony is making his Hong Kong debut. Formerly known as Pagan in Australia, he looks well-above average. A debut win looks highly likely. He has trialled well and his best is up to defying this group.

2 Star Brite extended nicely last time. He is after back-to-back wins and looks very well-placed.

6 Power Koepp has claims if he can offset the tricky draw.

3 Private Rocket is in with a shout. Do not discount.

