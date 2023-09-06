Herrada wins Vuelta stage 11, Kuss retains overall lead

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 6 - Le Teil to Mont Aigoual - France - September 3, 2020. Cofidis rider Jesus Herrada of Spain in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
12 sec ago

Jesus Herrada was strongest at the end of a climbing finish to win stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 163.5 kilometre ride from Lerma to La Laguna Negra, on Wednesday.

The stage was characterised by numerous early breakaway attempts, all foiled by the peloton. With almost 50 kilometres gone, a 26-man group, including Spaniard Herrada, made the break which counted.

Romain Gregoire finished second, three seconds behind Herrade, with Andreas Kron third.

The main contenders for the overall lead all came in almost six minutes behind the winner. American Sepp Kuss retained the leader's red jersey. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top