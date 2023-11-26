Hernandez penalty gives Milan win over Fiorentina

MILAN - French defender Theo Hernandez's first-half penalty gave AC Milan a 1-0 win at home over Fiorentina on Saturday, their first victory in five Serie A matches.

Hernandez broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after a late challenge from Fabiano Parisi.

Tommaso Pobega had come close to putting Milan ahead late in the first half with a header towards the near post but Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano managed to get a hand to it.

Fiorentina nearly equalised around the hour mark when Nico Gonzalez's cross deflected off a Milan defender and clipped the far post.

Deep into stoppage time Milan keeper Mike Maignan saved a close-range shot from Rolando Mandragora with his face.

Milan are third in the table with 26 points, five behind leaders Inter Milan. Fiorentina are sixth with 20 points. REUTERS