HerCourt_ gives an ‘emotional’ introduction to tennis to 20 domestic helpers

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Singapore tennis player Sarah Pang (left) coaching Retchel Ann Tipones of the Philippines during a clinic for domestic helpers at Kallang Tennis Hub on Sept 21.

SINGAPORE – For 20 domestic helpers, the tennis court at Kallang Tennis Hub was unfamiliar territory. Most had never held a racket before.

But, by the time they left the facility on Sept 21, they had not only stepped onto a tennis court, but also learnt to play the sport from current and former players – Taiwanese Latisha Chan, a former world No. 1 in doubles, and Singapore’s Sarah Pang and Lela Zainal.

Later in the evening, they also took their seats inside the OCBC Arena to watch the professionals do it for real at the WTA 500 Singapore Tennis Open.

This was the first edition of Wingwomen, a clinic organised by HerCourt_, a women’s tennis community founded in Singapore in January.

The format was simple: Get the women onto court, give them a racket, a coach, and let them hit.

And it hit home.

“After almost three decades, I got to play tennis again,” said 47-year-old Filipina, Geraldine Humilde, who grew up loving sports and trying her hand at everything she could.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan’s former world No. 1 women’s doubles tennis player (centre) coaching Sani Fontanoz (left) and Retchel Ann Tipones (right) from the Philippines at the tennis clinic for domestic helpers on Sept 21. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Standing in front of the OCBC Arena, before heading in to watch Canadian Leylah Fernandez take on Kyoka Okamura of Japan on the opening day of the Singapore Tennis Open, Humilde was wide-eyed.

Placing her hand on her heart, she said: “Tennis was always a bit too expensive for us to afford. And this was just an amazing experience – I’m very grateful for this.”

The draw, understandably, is Filipino star Alexandra Eala, who will line up at the US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million) tournament.

“Of course we want to see Alex. We’ve only seen her on television, and we are hoping to come here (to the OCBC Arena) again to watch her play,” said 35-year-old Filipina, Retchel Ann Tipones.

“It was my dream when I was little to play tennis… and I’m very grateful that through my employer I have this opportunity. I got to train with Sarah Pang who taught me how to hold the tennis racket.

“It was the basics, but it’s very emotional for me because I did not have a family that could support me (to play).”

Singapore’s tennis player Sarah Pang (right) coaching Geraldine Humilde from the Philippines at the tennis clinic for domestic helpers on Sept 21. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Tipones’ compatriot Sani Fontanoz was bouncing up and down as she described her experience.

“I was very nervous and very excited before I stepped onto the court because this was my first time to try and play tennis,” said the 44-year-old.

“My employer is very good at tennis and I wanted to be like her. It’s nice that we are going to watch Leylah, who we know has Filipino heritage.”

This excitement at watching one of their own was what kicked things off in the first instance.

HerCourt_ co-organiser Agnes Teah said: “So many of them asked whether they would get to see Alex Eala play. That question is what sparked the whole idea – to get them access to the opening day.”

She added: “Our hearts are set on doing something for women in this sport, and naturally we thought of our wingwomen. They help us in our tennis with everything from packing and laundry, and it’s great that they get to experience it for themselves.”

HerCourt_ founder Monika Singh sang from the same hymn book. She said: “They hear us talk about tennis all day long. This is their turn – to be on the court themselves.”