Henry replaces Paisami in Wallabies midfield for first Bledisloe test

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Oct 7 - Isaac Henry replaces the suspended Hunter Paisami in the centres in the only personnel change to Australia's starting line-up for the first Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday.

• Paisami was suspended for four matches for a dangerous tackle in the last 10 minutes of the 42-38 victory over South Africa last month

• Len Ikitau moves from outside to inside centre but coach Les Kiss resisted the urge to reunite him with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in midfield, preferring to bring Henry in to win his fifth cap

• Suaalii remains on the left wing in a strong outside back unit with Max Jorgensen and fullback Tom Wright

• Tighthead prop Massimo De Lutiis and flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny are recalled on the bench after Taniel Tupou and Tom Hooper returned to their clubs in Europe

• Australia go into Saturday's clash unbeaten in their last six games but have not managed a victory over the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986

• "Keeping consistency in the starting side gives us a solid foundation, while adding some freshness on the bench will provide energy late in the game," Kiss said in a statement

• "There aren't many tougher challenges than playing New Zealand at Eden Park, but it's one we're excited by and know that we will need to be at our best in all aspects of our game"

• Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Isaac Henry, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Angus Bell.

• Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Massimo De Lutiis, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Nick Champion de Crespigny, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Declan Meredith, 23-Harry Potter REUTERS