Hellebuyck cites family circumstances in 'difficult' Jets trade request

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Nov 3, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save during the overtime shootout against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Nov 4 - American goalie Connor Hellebuyck said "challenging circumstances involving my family" led him to request a trade from the Winnipeg Jets, addressing fans in a letter on Wednesday ahead of his return to the Canadian city.

Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goalie who also helped the US beat Canada in the gold medal game at the 2026 Olympics, sat out training camp and missed the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season before being sent to the New Jersey Devils in a blockbuster trade less than two weeks ago.

"I know my decision to request a trade was disappointing and frustrating for many people, especially those who supported me throughout my career,” Hellebuyck wrote on Instagram ahead of the Devils' game at Winnipeg next Tuesday.

“I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision.”

Hellebuyck publicly confirmed in August that he wanted to leave Winnipeg, saying at the time that he had requested a move "several months ago".

After helping the United States win Olympic gold, Hellebuyck and a number of his US teammates attended a White House reception hosted by President Donald Trump, who announced that the goalie would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The 33-year-old Hellebuyck, who holds the Jets franchise’s record for most wins (345) and shutouts (45), faced a backlash in Canada for the White House visit and said in March that while he could handle the criticism he was upset his wife had borne the brunt of it.

Hellebuyck, who is off to a 3-0 start with the Devils, thanked the entire Jets organization and the team's fans while also stopping short of divulging further details about his decision to seek a trade.

“There were several considerations that went into my decision, including some very challenging circumstances involving my family,” Hellebuyck wrote. “After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family.

"We've chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that." REUTERS