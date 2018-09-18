Hee, Putri win mixed doubles in South Australia

Singapore was represented in three of the five finals at the South Australian International on Sunday, and while performances were encouraging, only two of the five finalists ended their campaign atop the podium.

Terry Hee and Putri Sari Dewi beat fourth seeds Japanese duo Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara 22-20, 21-18 in Adelaide's Titanium Arena, to win the mixed doubles title at the US$25,000 (S$34,000) Grade 3 Badminton World Federation (BWF) event.

Hee took to the court twice on Sunday, the second time alongside men's doubles partner Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, but the Singapore pair were beaten 21-11, 19-21, 21-16 by Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

Loh Kean Yew was the only Singapore representative in a singles final, the 21-year-old taking Japanese No. 1 seed Yu Igarashi to three sets before falling 21-19, 22-24, 21-11.

This comes after a rather uninspiring year that saw little joy - no Singapore shuttler survived the round of 16 at July's Singapore Badminton Open, they did not qualify for the Asian Games and they also returned empty-handed from April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - besides Yeo Jia Min going on a giant-killing run at the Vietnam Open in August.

The 92nd-ranked 19-year-old had beaten stronger opponents, including China's world No. 37 Han Yue, to win the Grade 2 Level 6 BWF Super 100 event.

The national shuttlers are currently still in Australia, for the US$10,000 Sydney International and will feature at the Oct 16-21 Singapore International Series at the Singapore Badminton Hall.

Shamir Osman