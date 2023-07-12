Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is ‘on a different level to’ MMA fighter Francis Ngannou: Khabib Nurmagomedov

LONDON – WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou in a boxing contest to decide “the baddest man on the planet” in Saudi Arabia on Oct 28, but MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his former UFC counterpart doesn’t stand much of a chance.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Nurmagomedov retired undefeated in 2021 and hasn’t been lured by the allure of big-money boxing bouts like his former UFC contemporaries Ngannou, Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor, but he understands the appeal.

The 34-year-old from Dagestan told Sky Sports: “Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing. If they fight in MMA, of course Francis Ngannou has a chance... If they fight in UFC Tyson Fury has not much of a chance.

“In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face, maybe (Oleksandr) Usyk. Usyk is going to be his toughest challenge for Tyson Fury.

“For Francis Ngannou, he has to stay with UFC. But if he can go to boxing, he’s going to make 50-60 million dollars, he has to. Why not? Because I know that Francis has come from a poor life...

“If someone pays you more money, go and take it, if your goal is money. If you want to make history and become the greatest heavyweight of all time, you have to stay in UFC.”

Fury was scheduled to face Ukrainian Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

The 34-year-old Fury has not fought since retaining his WBC title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December and will be putting his undefeated streak on the line.

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King). I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights,” Fury said in a statement.

Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January. He had also been talking about a crossover bout with Fury after the Briton beat Dillian Whyte in April last year.

“I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” Ngannou, 36, said.

“After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

Ngannou has no professional record in boxing but the Cameroonian has a 17-3 Mixed Martial Arts record with 12 knockouts. REUTERS, AFP