Heavy crowding so fans allowed to bring food

TOKYO • Fans will now be able to bring food into Rugby World Cup stadiums in Japan after the organising committee admitted that the service at some venues was "not befitting" that of a showpiece event.

There were lengthy queues for both food and beverages at stadiums during the opening weekend, with some vendors completely running out of food options.

In an unusual move for a major sporting event, the organisers will now allow fans to bring in "a reasonable amount of food" into the stadiums, "with fan experience (being) a major priority".

It is normal for fans in Japan to be able to bring their own food, and in some cases, beverages, into stadiums for sporting occasions, but this was not the case for the opening seven matches across the quadrennial tournament's opening weekend.

Stadiums running out of food comes despite years of planning and warnings from the sport's governing body, World Rugby.

Organisers, however, say that the inclusion of beer hawkers bringing drinks to fans in their seats, another common feature of the Japanese sport viewing experience, has meant that the demand for beverages has been met.

"Beer and soft drinks provision has been significantly increased in venues, including the provision of free water stations, and is successfully meeting requirements," added the statement.

Before the tournament began, organisers predicted up to 100,000 glasses of beers could be consumed at each match.

Separately, Wales lock Cory Hill was yesterday told he would play no further part in the six-week Cup after failing to recover from a leg stress fracture, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed yesterday.

Scotland also suffered their second injury setback in as many days after scrum-half Ali Price was ruled out of the rest of the event.

REUTERS