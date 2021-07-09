Heartbreak for ticket holders

TOKYO • Even as several events in the run-up to the Olympics were cancelled and the number of domestic spectators capped, Ryuichi Ishikawa had clung to hope that he would be in the stands to cheer on Japan's track and field athletes.

But the 54-year-old's hopes and that of other ticket holders were dashed yesterday after organisers banned all fans from events in Tokyo, as Japan extended a Covid-19 state of emergency in the capital city that will end after the July 23-Aug 8 Summer Games.

"First there was the announcement they'd cap spectators at 10,000, then I was hoping I'd still have a ticket after the lottery," said Tokyo resident Ishikawa, referring to a planned draw for seats.

"I thought 'oh crap' when the number of new daily cases hit more than 900 in Tokyo yesterday. I just got this feeling of dread."

The decision to ban spectators is the latest blow to the Games after a year's postponement due to the pandemic, a steady downscaling of events, banning of foreign fans and then the cap on domestic spectators. A majority of Japanese still oppose the Games amid the pandemic and a slow vaccine roll-out.

Other ticket holders were also saddened.

"It's really regrettable they haven't been able to stamp out infections here," said Keiko Otsubo, a woman in her 40s who had planned to watch the triathlon. "If they'd been able to get vaccinations over earlier we could've been like America and other places, where everybody's now going out to sports events just like normal."

Some fans were upset the final decision on spectators came just two weeks before the Games.

"I'm really annoyed at how long it's taking organisers to decide," said Shota Tabara, who spent 100,000 yen (S$1,230) on tickets to track, volleyball and basketball.

The decision yesterday came after talks involving local and national government officials, Tokyo 2020 organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said it was "heartbreaking" for fans, and urged them to enjoy the Olympics by watching them at home with their families.

Medical experts in Japan welcomed the ban, but cautioned that it will not completely eliminate the risk of a rebound in Covid-19 cases.

"Concerns will never disappear as long as we have a big event, along with holidays and the vacation season," said Yuki Furuse, a Kyoto University medical professor working with the government's coronavirus experts group.

Public viewings of the Games have also been cancelled and restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol under the state of emergency.

But still, medical staff warn that risks from people's behaviour around Olympic events, like drinking and dining together, were tougher to control than those inside the venues.

"People will be in high spirits after the Games and want to have a drink with others," said Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. "There will be a lot of opportunities for virus transmission outside the venues."

While most competitions will be held in Tokyo, a few events will take place outside the capital and venues in Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will allow up to 50 per cent capacity and 10,000 spectators, according to Japan's Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa.

He said that in other areas, organisers would decide on "concrete measures" for spectators after discussions with each local governor.

The public has already been asked to stay away from the marathon, which is being held in the northern Hokkaido region to beat Tokyo's summer heat.

Large parts of the torch relay traversing the country have also been held behind closed doors.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE