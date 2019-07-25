Healthy treats to go a long way

Few dishes will leave participants in this year's The Straits Times Run licking their chops like baked Gaba rice croquettes with Japanese curry sauce and colourful snowskin mooncakes.

And participants can learn to make healthier versions of the two at a cooking workshop on Aug 3.

Led by executive head chef K. Sakthivel, the session will be conducted at Allspice Institute at Bukit Merah Central as part of the build-up programme for the Sept 29 run.

The workshop, which Hed Chef Hedy Khoo will help to host, will run from 2pm to 5pm, and is capped at 60 participants.

Sakthivel will teach participants how to cook from a menu of healthy food that has an emphasis on local heritage and flavour.

Those who are looking to bring out their inner chef will appreciate the various cooking techniques, and herbs and spices used during the workshop.

He said: "We are using Naturel Brown Gaba and Riceberry rice because it contains powerful anti-oxidants and it's gluten-free and non-GMO.

"For the curry sauce, we are replacing the usual butter and sugar with healthier options."

Sakthivel, who is also the institute's chief operating officer, explained that the rice helps to relieve stress and anxiety.

TRAINING CLINIC

It also helps to maintain the proper function of one's central nervous system, delays the ageing process and ensures restful sleep.

In addition, Allspice will conduct a lucky draw for participants in which four prizes, including three hampers, are up for grabs.

The first hamper is valued at $120, second at $70, third at $50. The remaining prize is an Allspice cooking workshop voucher worth $118.

All participants will receive a goodie bag full of healthy products and tips from Allspice worth $15 each.

Anna Eio, administrative manager of the culinary and hospitality institute, said: "ST Run 2019 is a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a healthy lifestyle. This includes not only physical workouts but also what we eat."

The build-up to the seventh instalment of the ST Run will feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

The activities cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund. To register for the cooking class, which costs $5, and other activities, go to www.straitstimesrun.com.