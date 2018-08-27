Healthy rapport in Singapore netball team

Looking at the way 18-year-old Lee Pei Shan bantered playfully with national goal shooter Charmaine Soh - 10 years her senior - at the M1 Asian Netball Championship (ANC) junior clinic yesterday, it was clear that there is no generation gap in the national team.

Netball Singapore chief executive officer Cyrus Medora hopes this healthy rapport between the senior and junior players will help the young ones integrate smoothly into the team ahead of the Sept 1-9 ANC.

He said: "We picked players who are in form, consistent and showed commitment in the Netball Super League and in our training camps in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

"Obviously, the younger ones will need to step up, but we have had players like (goal shooter) Charmaine and Kimberly (Lim) come through the ANC in 2014, and... stalwarts like Micky Lin and Chen Huifen were on the bench for years before they became regulars."

The four new faces in national coach Natalie Milicich's squad are 22-year-old goalkeeper Sindhu Nair, goal shooters Tan Xin Yi, 21, and Lee, and 20-year-old Ayshath Zaseela, who can play goal defence, wing defence or centre.

Nair and Lee have two caps, Ayshath one, while Tan is uncapped.

Ayshath and Lee were also part of the team that won last year's Asian Youth Netball Championship, Singapore's first triumph in the competition for 23 years.

Sindhu has a good jump and reading of the game.Ayshath is a feisty ball-winner versatile enough to play in different positions. Tan and Lee are capable of high shooting volume and percentages.

But they may also feel the nerves ahead of their first major assignment, which is where the veterans lend their experience.

Ayshath said: "The seniors have been nice, giving us advice and encouragement.

Knowing that those before me like Micky, Huifen and Charmaine took the same path as I did at the start inspires me to continue pushing."

With 67 caps, wing attack Lim is now one of the veterans in the national team. But she remembered how helpless and clueless she felt ahead of her first ANC in 2014.

The 23-year-old said: "I was lucky to have senior players like Premila (Hirubalan), Micky and Huifen... telling me, 'You can do this'."

The target for Milicich's team of 12 is to make the final as the top two from the 12-team tournament will qualify for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, next year.

Noting the failure to retain the 2014 ANC crown and 2015 SEA Games gold medal, Medora said: "Our results dipped after Micky, Huifen and Premila retired, but these things happen even to our main rivals Sri Lanka and Malaysia, and it takes time to rebuild."

Singapore are grouped with Brunei and Pakistan in the first round-robin stage, and will open their campaign against the Asean neighbours on Saturday.

