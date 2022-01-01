Healthy Happy returns

HONG KONG • Trainer Frankie Lor believes Healthy Happy is set for his seasonal return in the HK$3.7 million (S$642,000) Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin today.

"I think he's ready to come back," he said. "I've given him three trials already and every time he has kept improving.

"He can only run at this level with his rating, so we cannot change that."

Initially entered for last month's Group 1 Longines HK Mile against Golden Sixty, Lor opted against the almighty challenge for the 109-rater.

"Last time, I thought it was just too hard for him against Golden Sixty in the Hong Kong Mile," he said.

"First-up this season, the 1,400 metres should be better for him."

The five-year-old is a three-time winner from nine starts, including last season's HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m.

HKJC