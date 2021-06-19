Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Healthy Happy for the task

Healthy Happy (inside) beating all but Sky Darci in the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy over 1,600m last start on May 30. The step-back to 1,400m and a 4lb (1.8kg) reprieve will favour him more than Sky Darci tomorrow.
PHOTO: HKJC
  • Published
    2 hours ago

RACE 1 (1,600M)

9 Wonder Express is racing well, with two top-three efforts from his past two runs. Drawn well, he has every chance to score.

3 Light My Day should relish the drop to Class 5. He can turn his form around for Derek Leung.

1 Jiangxi Stamina is disadvantaged by the big weight but is still expected to run well from Gate 2.

5 Lucky Missile mixes his form but gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

7 McMunigal was a solid winner two starts ago. He can offset the wide gate and prove too strong.

2 Play Wise mixes his form but his second three starts ago over this course and trip was full of merit.

3 Ezra is solid on his day. Drawn well, he just needs a smooth run to be competitive again.

6 Nuremberg has found his feet in Hong Kong. Joao Moreira hops up and he should not be too far away.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

11 Millennium Falcon was very unlucky down the straight last start. With a clean run, he could take plenty of catching.

7 Spicy So Good struggled at his latest outing, but he is worth taking a chance to bounce back.

2 Lucky Quality is racing soundly. He can bounce back into form with Moreira engaged.

4 Nextmodel commands respect in what is a rather deep race.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 Man Up, who has shown a bit of class in his barrier trials, looks a straightforward prospect to perform well first-up.

3 Gluck Racer won well two starts ago and has since performed nicely with a tidy third. He just needs to offset the awkward gate.

1 Dragon Baby has plenty of ability. He should be able to test this group from the favourable draw.

4 All Beauty caught the eye at the trials and should run well first-up.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

G3 PREMIER PLATE HANDICAP

9 Charity Fun logged a close-up defeat at his first try at Group 3 level last start. Prefer him over further but, with no weight on his back and a slight freshen-up, he should perform at his best.

1 Southern Legend is the class runner. He has done everything right leading into this. The heavy weight is the slight concern.

2 Columbus County notched a classy Group 1 placing last start. Do not discount.

6 Helene Leadingstar should get his chance from the front.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

7 Oscar Glory has a bit of class about him. He has drawn well and rates as the one to beat.

2 New Future did well over the mile on his second try last start. He can take another step forward.

8 Robot Warrior trialled well and should get a favourable run in transit from Gate 2.

6 El Jefe was game in defeat last time. He should get some money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

G3 PREMIER CUP HANDICAP

8 Healthy Happy was narrowly beaten by Sky Darci last start at Group 3 level over the mile. He looks favoured with the step-back in distance.

2 Sky Darci is versatile and is proven over this trip but he is conceding 4lb (1.8kg) to Healthy Happy for a short head win.

6 Rattan should finish off as he has done previously. Getting up in trip should give him his chance.

5 Sky Field registered a classy Group 1 placing two starts ago. He gets his chance but does not appear favoured by the rise in trip.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Killer Bee is all class. He can continue his winning ways as a three-time winner from four starts in Hong Kong.

1 Royal Pride is better than his record suggests. Do not discount from Gate 2 with improvement.

5 Hurry Hurry Gain is a two-time winner from four starts. He gets a nice draw and Purton.

4 Dublin Star is after back-to-back wins. He has drawn well and remains in Class 3, which is a plus.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

12 Sea Of Life gets in light and, finally, a good gate. He has a bit of class and can score with luck.

9 Master Montaro has a stack of ability and is favoured over his preferred distance.

2 Lucky Express is also returning to his preferred distance. Drawn well, he needs only a clear run to be ultra-competitive under Moreira.

13 The Crown slots in light and just needs to offset the wide gate.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Lifeline Vision is progressing well. He has drawn favourably, following his narrow defeat last start at his third outing in Hong Kong.

1 Heza Beauty finished nicely from well back last start. With a closer run in transit from Gate 5, he should be able to test this bunch.

5 War Weapon impressed with a closing effort last start over 1,200m. He will appreciate the extra 200m.

8 Maldives won well two starts ago. Do not discount.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

