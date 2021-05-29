Health, safety paramount at FFWS in S'pore

Organisers of the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS), held over two stages starting yesterday and ending tomorrow, stressed that the health and safety of everyone involved as well as the wider community are "of utmost importance" in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have been, and will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure a safe and successful FFWS," said local publisher and game developer Garena for the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) tournament, which sees 18 teams from 11 regions competing.

The regions are Brazil; Commonwealth of Independent States; Europe; Indonesia; Latin America; Middle East and North Africa; Singapore; Thailand; Vietnam; Malaysia and Cambodia and Philippines; and Taiwan.

Each team comprise four to seven people, including players, coaches and managers.

There are also one or two staff chaperones for each team.

The closed-door event is at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

All foreign-based teams and crew arrived in Singapore in the first week of this month, coinciding with the extension of the stay-home notice period from 14 to 21 days for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions.

As a result, the Play-ins, which were scheduled for last Saturday, were pushed back to allow those from overseas-based teams to complete their 21-day quarantine.

There were originally 22 teams in the tournament, but the four teams from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were not able to travel to Singapore, owing to travel restrictions barring visitors from those countries from entering the Republic.

All travellers were required to take coronavirus tests before departure and on arrival in Singapore.

They were also tested on day 14 and 21 of their quarantine, while additional pre-event testing will be conducted for both players and crew on tournament days.

During the tournament, safe management measures such as the mandatory wearing of masks will be in place.

Staff who are in close contact with all overseas participants will also have to undergo post-event testing.