Health protocol blueprint for Games

On Sunday, Tokyo hosted its first international sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic, a four-nation gymnastics meet that organisers hailed as proof the Olympics were possible despite the virus. The event involved 30 gymnasts from the United States, Russia, China and Japan with 2,000 spectators allowed into the 8,700-capacity Yoyogi No. 1 Gymnasium.

PROTOCOL FOR FOREIGN ATHLETES

Before and after arrival in Japan:

• Had to isolate for two weeks, test negative 72 hours before arrival.

• Arrived on charter planes, separated from other passengers at the airport on arrival.

• Tested daily before breakfast. Given a mobile phone to alert them if someone in their group tested positive.

At the hotel:

• Each delegation restricted to designated hotel floors.

• Chaperoned from bus to rooms and to the dining room for meals. No mingling with other delegations. Security guards to ensure teams did not mix in lifts.

• Assigned specific buses which took them to and from practice and competition venues. Buses disinfected nightly.

• Shopping requests handled by staff.

In the competition arena:

• Before entering or leaving the competition floor, gymnasts disinfected their hands and feet. Had to bring their own chalk.

• Only fist bumps instead of hugs or high fives for congratulations.

• Coaches masked at all times.

• Judges sat behind perspex screens.

FOR SPECTATORS

• Misted with disinfectant on entrance to venue.

• Had to wear face masks.

• Sanitised their hands.

• Temperature checks.

• Could clap but not shout or cheer.

• Seated at every other seat.

