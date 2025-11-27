Head worried about firing up England's quicks during Ashes century

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - First Test - Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia - November 22, 2025 Australia's Travis Head celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

MELBOURNE - Australia's Ashes match-winner Travis Head said he was wary of inciting England's fast bowlers as he slogged his way to a stunning century in the first test in Perth.

Head's brilliant 83-ball 123 as a makeshift opener in the second innings helped Australia seal an eight-wicket win in two days and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

He told Australian radio station Triple M on Thursday that he feared he might make the English bowlers angry with him too early in the five-test series.

"I’m also very realistic as well that they had two blokes bowling 150 clicks," Head said.

"I accidentally hit Jofra (Archer) back over his head for six at one point and calmly walked back and marked centre and was like, 'Oh my god, why did I just do that?'"

Head said he had to calm batting partner Marnus Labuschagne who got too excited with his shot-making.

"Marnus came down and (he) was like, 'I know you’re trying to act cool, but that's unbelievable'. And he's yelling and screaming, and he's hoo-hah-ing.

"And I’m like, 'Mate, get back to the other end, at any moment they can put a hole through me, they bowl 150 clicks'."

Head said he was touched to get a congratulatory text message from former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist who scored the fastest Ashes century with a 57-ball century at the WACA in 2006.

Head reached his hundred in 69 balls, the second fastest.

"He messaged me and said, 'Well done.' He was very proud," said Head.

"I messaged him back and said, 'How the hell did you do it quicker? In 50-odd balls?'.

"He said he got a very tight attack on a very hot day in Perth."

England's light preparations for the series have drawn criticism, as has their decision to not send any of their Perth 11 for practice in a two-day pink ball match against the Prime Minister's XI side in Canberra.

The second test at the Gabba, which starts December 4, will be a day-night test with the pink ball.

Head said he could see why England had chosen not to bother with the Canberra match.

"You can either ... change the script and say, 'We’re going to train', or you can double down and go, 'Nup, we’ve had this planned out, we know exactly how we want to go for five tests'," he said.

"You've got to respect the fact they've been a bloody good team, and I reckon they've got their plans ... and they’re doubling down.

"Credit to them, they're going to live by the sword or die by the sword, and we'll see where we’re at in Brisbane." REUTERS