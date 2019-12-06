Hazim's revenge and gold

A one-month wait for revenge became three for Hazim Yusli and, when the Singaporean finally had his chance, he got one back over Hidayat Limonu.

He beat the Indonesian 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final before dispatching Vietnam's Nguyen Dinh Tuan by the same score in yesterday's final to win SEA Games silat gold in the 50-55kg tanding (sparring) event.

Hazim, 18, lost to Hidayat in the World Martial Arts Masterships final in August but an injury to the soft tissue in his right foot cost him a chance to strike back in October's South-east Asian Sultan's Pencak Silat Championship. He said: "It was a relief. I did my best and I'm very satisfied. It was amazing.

"I'm overwhelmed because it's my first Games and I'm one of the youngest."

He got off to a shaky start in the final at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Philippines and found himself losing at the end of the second round.

"I was very nervous because there were a lot of Singaporean supporters and they were expecting me to win," he said. "I was half-hearted in the second round because my opponent was winning and I couldn't think properly."

But a few words of encouragement from his coach and a change of tactics proved decisive.

He retook the lead in the third round, going for a more offensive approach and protecting his lead and held on comfortably.

It was the perfect end to the year for Hazim, who in May picked up the Sportsboy of the Year award after he had won gold at last year's world championships.

Singapore Silat Federation chief executive Sheik Alau'ddin praised Hazim: "He is young, he can still win more golds at upcoming Games."

It is Singapore's second silat title in the Philippines, following Hamillatu Arash, Nazrul Kamal and Nujaid Hasif's team triumph in the men's seni regu (artistic trios) on Monday.

This year, there are only nine events and only the lighter weight classes are contested in the tanding - the heaviest being 50-55kg for women and 60-65kg for men.

In Kuala Lumpur 2017, there were 19 events and the Republic won two golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

Sheik, with the two-gold target met, was pleased with the results.

He added: "We made it even though our team were very young. These results will boost them to continue training as they look to compete at the next championship."

• Additional reporting by Sazali Abdul Aziz