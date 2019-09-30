Haze out, in with the fun

Runners in the 18.45km race along Marina Bay next to Gardens by the Bay as day breaks.
Birthday girl J. Lee, in a Captain Marvel jersey, celebrating her 42nd birthday yesterday by running the 10km race with her "superhero" friends. Here, they were seen along Republic Boulevard during the run.
From left: Jessie Chong, 58, Merry Hui, 60 and G. Ramanatham, 80, having fun at the entertainment point near Crawford Street during their 10km event as folk and pop band The SlaCks perform.
Participants queuing up to spin for prizes at Panasonic's game booth.
Runners getting their snapshots at Lion Global Investors' booth.
Runners quenching their thirst at the 100Plus station.
Powering up are (back row from left): Philip Chua, director of Panasonic Singapore's domestic business division; Lim Teck Yin Sport Singapore CEO; Lion Global Investors' chief marketing officer Lim Shyong Piau; and Kiss92 DJ Jason Johnson; (centre row fro
Radio DJs make waves, double duty up next

Kiss92 DJs took part in the 3.5km run at the ST Run 2019, in the form of a relay with two teams comprising "The Morning Marvels" with Maddy Barber, Jason Johnson, Divian Nair and Shan Wee, competing against "The Afternoon All Stars" with Carol Smith, Tim Oh, Charmaine Yee and Joshua Simon.

In the week leading up to the race, Kiss92 fans got to decide on a forfeit for the losing team. The forfeit was for the losing team to take on the winning team's shift, doubling their shifts on air, while giving a day off for the winning team.

As the race started, Carol and Tim took a huge lead, leading to "The Afternoon All Stars" winning the victory.

The forfeit will be carried out this week. Fans can catch Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning on Friday, 6 to 10am and 4 to 8pm.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2019, with the headline 'Haze out, in with the fun '. Print Edition | Subscribe
