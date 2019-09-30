Haze out, in with the fun

Radio DJs make waves, double duty up next

Kiss92 DJs took part in the 3.5km run at the ST Run 2019, in the form of a relay with two teams comprising "The Morning Marvels" with Maddy Barber, Jason Johnson, Divian Nair and Shan Wee, competing against "The Afternoon All Stars" with Carol Smith, Tim Oh, Charmaine Yee and Joshua Simon.

In the week leading up to the race, Kiss92 fans got to decide on a forfeit for the losing team. The forfeit was for the losing team to take on the winning team's shift, doubling their shifts on air, while giving a day off for the winning team.

As the race started, Carol and Tim took a huge lead, leading to "The Afternoon All Stars" winning the victory.

The forfeit will be carried out this week. Fans can catch Maddy, Jason & Divian In The Morning on Friday, 6 to 10am and 4 to 8pm.