Hawk Circle can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) HELEN'S LEGACY confirmed the promise of her debut behind a highly regarded sort when just beaten over this trip in her next start. She should open her account with a repeat of that effort.

(4) COUNTRY TIME was unlucky not to have finished closer last time, after several near misses. She has become costly to follow but can still be considered.

(9) DRACMA, (6) COASTAL BLUES and (5) FLY BETTER have earning potential. But a bigger threat could come from one of the newcomers.

(1) RED SASH, (12) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN, (7) BY MIDNIGHT and (11) VENUS DE MILO are well-bred fillies.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

The well-bred (1) CIAO BELLA finished ahead of track-and-trip winner (2) PUCALLPA over a longer distance in their last start. The drop in distance ought to bring the pair closer together.

(3) KWINTA'S LIGHT is well in under these terms and will be hard to beat if anywhere near her best.

(4) BODY ELECTRIC got her career back on track with a better last start and should make her presence felt with improvement. Last-start maiden winner (6) CATTALEYA comes next.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) CHARLIE CROKER is still one to note after back-to-back seconds over slightly longer distances. A gelding operation may further enhance his chances.

(9) FORT APACHE disappointed over this trip last time but is capable of better. Worth another chance with his running style on a suitable track.

(2) WYLIE JACK, (8) CANNATONIC and (10) COSMIC EVENT could get into the picture with improvement.

Newcomers (1) KINGOFTHEWAVES, (5) LOVE IN WINTER and (6) CAPTAIN CASANOVA need not be special to make a winning debut, so market support for them must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(11) HAWK CIRCLE caught the eye when a fast second over this trip, after a modest sprint debut. That form has been franked, so he will need only to overcome an awkward gate to open his account.

(5) ALLEZ MORIS fits a similar profile and has the benefit of a favourable draw. He should fight out the finish.

(2) SPIRIT OF SILVANO has been costly to follow and is conceding weight to his rivals but has track experience. Do not rule him out.

(1) SCALLYWAG, (3) CONTIGUOUS, (7) WILLIAM THE FIRST and (8) LAST STORM could improve to play a role.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) LOVE RULES and (3) HAPPY CHANCE made the expected improvement when they stepped up in trip after their pleasing sprint debuts. With more to come, they should fight it out.

(14) TURKISH KELIM ought to improve over this distance. He could pose a threat, too.

(5) FALLO ANCORA probably needed her last start. She should be better suited for this trip and could also make her presence felt. (

16) GLOBAL AVENUE is drawn widest but caught the eye last time. She should have a say with improvement.

(1) FIELDS OF GREEN and (4) PRINCESS LOUISA have earning potential.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Debut winner (3) LE MORNE overcame his inexperience when an impressive first-up scorer over this trip. He would have improved and could remain unbeaten.

(4) INNAMORARE beat older rivals over this distance but is conceding 2kg to Le Morne. He has the benefit of greater experience and should pose as a threat.

(10) LANG'S POWER and (1) COLLOIDAL GOLD opened their accounts over sprint distances last time. They ought to improve and should handle the step-up in distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) AT MY COMMAND and (8) LORD WILLIAM were closely matched during their promising two-year-old campaigns. They renew rivalry with At My Command 1kg better off on their meeting in the Grade 3 Langerman. Both should improve and it could pay to follow their progress.

The consistent (2) HAN SOLO, in-form (3) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE and promising (4) PATH OF CHOICE will keep them honest.

(5) THE FUTURIST is on the up and may be ahead of the handicapper, so could complete a hat-trick.

(10) ADIOS AMIGOS, who is best over this distance, should also have a say.