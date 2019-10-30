Haw Par supports para sports

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development (centre, hands clasped); Tarn Sien Hao, Haw Par's group general manager (on his right); and Singapore Disability Sports Council president Kevin Wong (on his left), with recipients of the Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards at the National Youth Sports Institute Satellite @ Kallang yesterday. A total of 31 para athletes across 12 sports, including 11 who will be competing in the Asean Para Games in the Philippines next January, received the awards amounting to $42,800, bringing Haw Par's support over two years to a total of $85,400.