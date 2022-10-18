Having partner as coach works out well for Evans

PARIS - Britain's Neah Evans won her first world title in the women's points race on the final day of the track world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on Sunday as the 32-year-old delivered a last-gasp attack in a frantic race.

Evans won the gold medal with 60 points, finishing ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth (53) and the United States' Jennifer Valente (51).

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky of Belgium, winner of the madison and elimination race during the week, finished fourth at the velodrome which will host the cycling events of the 2024 Olympics.

Evans' gold came after she won silver in the women's team pursuit on Thursday.

"It's not really sunk in yet. I'm full of adrenaline and excitement, but I'm delighted. I definitely felt like I had good legs and I had a really good game plan going in, so I was quite confident," Evans said.

Her success, she believes, is partly down to a change in her coaching set-up, with her partner Jonathan Wale taking on the role earlier this year.

Evans told Cycling Weekly: "I've been enjoying having him as a coach.

"It's really nice to get a good result to kind of almost vindicate it, to say 'yes, that worked'."

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen extended his sprint supremacy with a fourth straight gold in the men's event on Sunday.

Olympic champion Lavreysen, winner of the keirin race on Thursday, got the better of Australian Matthew Richardson over two runs to claim his 11th world title.

The 25-year-old, who started his cycling career on mountain bikes, became the first rider to win four consecutive sprint titles since Japanese legend Koichi Nakano won 10 straight golds in the event from 1977 to 1986.