Having a ball of a time

The floorball fraternity gathered to wrap up the year with the ActiveSG Floorball Showdown - the Final Battle 2019, a 3v3 floorball tournament, at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. The competition returned for the second year running and saw 415 players from 83 teams taking part - up from 77 teams in 2018. The three-day event, which started on Sunday, was jointly organised by the Singapore Floorball Association and the ActiveSG Floorball Club. There were nine categories this year: Under-13 boys and girls, U-15 boys and girls, U-18 boys and girls, Men's and Women's Open and Corporate Mixed team.

