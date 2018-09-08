Have faith in winning supreme

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Hot Hot Pepper has long looked a winner in waiting, but he has now had 28 starts without a victory. He's well into Class 5 and has Zac Purton jumping aboard for the first time in 18 months. Perhaps it just all lines up perfectly for him.

9 Ruminare might end up on speed from gate 11 and maybe he can stick on at the finish.

2 Show Mission has run well at both attempts over 1,000m at Happy Valley, winning once and finishing second in the other. He's not without claims.

1 Master Viking isn't without a hope back in this grade.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

5 Rattan looks well-placed, backing up after a strong second in a Class 2 at the course and trip last week. He carries 15 pounds (6.8kg) less and should be hard to beat.

3 Romantic Touch doesn't win out of turn, with his last two victories coming in the Macau Hong Kong Trophy the last two years. If he gets into a forward position, he could be in contention for a long way.

2 Jolly Banner won this race last year, his only victory of the season. He's a chance yet again.

1 Horse Of Fortune is unlikely to go to a new level, but in a five-horse field, he's not hopeless.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

6 Patriot Hero may bank on his freshness in this winnable race off his current mark.

2 Friends Of Ka Ying should win on paper, but he's not the most reliable and it's better trying to find one to beat him.

3 Cheerful Giggles, the 2017 Queensland Derby runner-up, should be improved with a summer under his belt.

1 Circuit Number Two won very impressively at the last meeting of the season. He's a chance if he can reproduce that effort.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Loaded began to find form once reaching Class 5 last season, but he couldn't break through. He hasn't trialled leading into this but could go well fresh blinkers.

11 Magic Agility has shown little in his 12 starts, finishing an average of 12.75 lengths behind the winners. He's rapidly arrived near the bottom of Class 5, but off his current mark, it wouldn't shock to see him find improvement.

6 Otouto finally got a win on the board at the last meeting of the season, before resuming with a fair effort last week. He should enjoy a nice run.

8 Golden Cannon mixes his form but he's on a favourable mark.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Endearing is consistent and is a winner of two of his three fresh starts. He looks the most logical choice in a race that doesn't shape as particularly strong.

5 My Winner won at his third start in April but has been only fair in four starts since. In a race of this nature, he's not without a chance.

6 Witness Hunter finished fourth on debut in July. It wouldn't surprise to see him make a strong bid.

9 Shining On is next best.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Winning Supreme backs up, having run a strong race out on the speed with 10-pound claimer Victor Wong in the saddle at Happy Valley. His speed tends to suit him on the dirt and he's one for one on the surface in this grade. If he has taken no harm for the run on Wednesday night, then he will be hard to beat in this spot.

4 Dollar Reward appeared on the cusp of a victory last season, particularly over the 1,650m on this track, but he couldn't quite break through. It will be interesting to see him over the sprint trip fresh.

9 Kirov is at a mark where he can get into the finish at any time.

10 Striking Mr C finished last season with a decent course-and-distance effort. He can build on that.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

5 Smart Charade ran on well for second behind odds-on favourite King Opie last weekend over 1,200m. The 1,600m suits better.

7 Presidentparamount had found form at the end of last season before a poor effort at his most recent start. Still, it wouldn't surprise to see him perform well again.

3 Red Elysees rarely runs a bad race and shouldn't be too far away.

2 Great Treasure is capable on his day.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

2 Pakistan Friend caught the eye on debut, flashing home from near last to score. He's still green but he's clearly heading higher and this race doesn't look too difficult.

1 Enjoy Life finished second to Pakistan Friend in that race with Victor Wong taking 10 pounds off. He is five pounds worse off at the weights when taking into account Vincent Ho's two-pound allowance. So, he deserves respect.

5 City Legend is at a mark where he is more than capable of scoring.

11 Hinyuen Swiftness is a place chance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 Mythical Emperor is at the lowest mark he's ever been. He's got plenty of speed, which generally carries on this surface. With Purton board, he'll be hard to beat.

5 California Archer trialled brilliantly. He's got an awkward gate, but he's the logical danger.

1 Encore Boy looked comfortable on this surface when scoring in July. He has plenty of weight but there's still more to come from him.

10 Shimmer And Shine is still untapped, but it's worth seeing how he performs in this grade first.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

11 Aerohappiness looks a horse of quite some promise. He was very green when winning in April, while he stuck on well after leading for second at his most recent start. He's improving and looks like he'll be more than capable of measuring up in Class 3. He's the one to beat.

1 Handsome Bo Bo lost his way after winning comfortably three times in a row. There's still some doubt about whether he can measure up at the top of Class 3, but if he gets an easy lead, then he could prove hard to gun down.

9 High Five should enjoy a nice run in transit and deserves respect.

10 Beauty Energy has no weight and could sneak a placing.