Have faith in Charminton

On paper, it looks like a wide-open race. A thriller in the making.

Among the contestants in Sunday's $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m are three impressive last-start winners and two strong runners-up.

For sure, it will be a hot race to keep the adrenaline pumping from the word "go".

Will it be Charminton, Cash Cove or War Warrior, who won their last starts in fine fashion?

How about Teardrops or Harry Dream, who ran on gallantly for second in their latest assignments?

All five are capable of scoring, but Charminton looks the one with the best chance.

The Donna Logan-trained and Te Akau Racing Stable-owned four-year-old bay New Zealand-bred gelding seems to have the most potential to go far.

Besides being consistent - two wins and two seconds from four starts - the horse has displayed the top qualities of a thoroughbred.

He has gone from strength to strength and he just turned four not too long ago. At the rate he is going, the world is his oyster.

Arriving from Australia with a second and a third from four starts, he started his Kranji career with a second in Class 4 over the Poly 1,100m behind Dr Kardo on June 4.

That sparked him to win second-up on June 26. It was in a Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on turf in a smart 1min 10.54sec.

He beat Trident, who went on to score a double and a last-start second behind Karisto.

Charminton himself proceeded to finish second on July 17. He lost to I Am Sacred, who clocked 1:09.78 over 1,200m on turf.

He suffered a setback in that Class 4 race. He had to be steadied after the start when crowded on the inside of I Am Sacred, who jumped awkwardly in.

Putting that unlucky episode behind him, he made amends on Aug 14, also in Class 4. He beat Buuraq and clocked 1:09.72.

The time was fast, considering that the going was yielding.

Furthermore, Buuraq franked the form. He won his next start.

To get Charminton tightened up for Sunday, Logan put her charge through a trial on Sept 20. Yes, Charminton won it - in style.

Then, for the final touches on Tuesday morning, the gelding did a winning gallop with his regular rider, Yusoff Fadzli, astride.

The stage is set for the moment of truth. It should pay to have faith in him. He ticks all the boxes, including an inside gate (No. 3).

Cash Cove, who won his last two starts, also worked diligently for a hat-trick, but Harry Dream could be the bigger threat. The mare is due for another win. Her last-start second was fantastic.