Hat-tricks for Moreira and Shum

HONG KONG • Joao Moreira and Danny Shum have laid down auspicious markers ahead of the glittering FWD Champions Day meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday by posting trebles at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Following victories on board Diamond Star, Blastoise and Packing Famous, Moreira regains the lead from Zac Purton in the Hong Kong jockeys' championship.

The Brazilian jockey now sits on top on 106 winners, two clear of Purton, who returned home empty-handed.

Moreira will attempt to continue the spree at Sha Tin at Group 1 level aboard Excellent Proposal (FWD Champions Mile), Columbus County (FWD QEII Cup) and Hot King Prawn (Chairman's Sprint Prize).

As for Shum, he was victorious with Gorytus, Packing Famous and Namjong Sings, with legendary trainer Ivan Allan's former assistant trainer stating the good draw as a big help for the latter.

"Namjong Sings did a really good job, he had the inside barrier so it worked out well," said Shum.

Shum will be represented on Sunday by BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) victor Romantic Warrior and Tourbillon Diamond in the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m) and More Than This in the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m).

In the trainers' premiership, it is John Size who holds a 65-64 edge over Frankie Lor, with another trainer further down the ranks basking in the limelight on Wednesday.

Good things come in pairs as Chris So celebrated not one but two career milestones.

A double from Copartner Era and Super Commander saw So reach 300 career wins in Hong Kong and 100 victories at the city circuit.

"I'm very happy, honestly. I've been training for nine seasons, so I'm getting about 30 wins a year," said So.

"But Hong Kong training is very tough, very competitive. I have to compete against champions like John Size.

"Since 1997, when I started from being a riding boy to 2013, to becoming a trainer to now have 300 wins, is fantastic."

