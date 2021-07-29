Hashimoto dedicates gold medal to parents

TOKYO • Japanese teenager Daiki Hashimoto won the coveted men's all-around gymnastics title with a superb final horizontal bar routine at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

The 19-year-old edged out China's Xiao Ruoteng with Russian world champion Nikita Nagornyy, who led his side to the team gold on Monday, taking the bronze.

Hashimoto succeeds compatriot Kohei Uchimura, the 2012 and 2016 all-around champion, who chose not to go for a hat-trick after persistent shoulder injuries.

"The gold medal means a lot to me. All the hard work over the past five years have led to this medal," said Hashimoto.

"First and foremost, I want to give it to my parents. I want to get it around their necks and thank them for supporting me."

After Japan took silver behind the Russians in the team event, Hashimoto was determined to go one better at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Placed third going into the final rotation, the horizontal bar, he seized his moment, putting in a near-flawless routine.

Waiting for his score while wearing a broad smile and the Japanese flag draped over his shoulders, Hashimoto rightly sensed he had done enough. His 14.933 points lifted him to a total of 88.465, 0.4 clear of Xiao.

With a quality field featuring the reigning and two former world champions, it was no shock that the medals came down to the final apparatus with the top four all within a half-point.

But it certainly was a surprise that Hashimoto, the gymnast with the thinnest resume, picked up his second medal of the Games.

While "King Kohei", as 32-year-old Uchimura is known, may have danced for the last time on the Olympic stage, he looks to have a worthy successor in Hashimoto - perhaps a case of the king is dead, long live the king.

Hashimoto said: "Am I his (Uchimura's) heir? Well, we need to take what Uchimura gave us, better it and take Japanese gymnastics even further. I am quite happy I followed him in winning the all-around championship."

He had defined his career objectives before the postponed Games began, which was to capture the all-around gold at the 2020, 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

He achieved the first of those three in some style, having led the list of 24 qualifiers into the final.

"I don't feel pressure, I feel tension," said a coolly composed Hashimoto. "In the end, I was trying to beat myself. I took my tension and tried to enjoy my final performance."

All eyes had been on Nagornyy in the opening floor exercise to see whether he would give his eponymous element, a triple pike he debuted at the European Championships, a run-out.

The answer was no, resulting in Hashimoto taking the early advantage, which he gleefully grabbed.

