Harry is back on Mr Malek

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim probably felt like a father having to choose between two kids when owner Phua Chian Kin rang him up - or did he?

Until that call, the Malaysian was the designated rider for last year's Kranji Mile winner Minister, but the Oscar Racing supremo made him an offer that he would have normally turned down six months ago.

It got him thinking this time - ride Mr Malek, at least in today's $100,000 Class 1 race (1,600m).

The lightweight jockey has not ridden the Swiss Ace five-year-old in 11 months, at his last eight starts.

But he holds the bragging rights to half of the talented miler's eight wins, including the highlight, the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m).

Punted down to solid favouritism in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) after the Stewards' Cup, they could manage only a fourth to Hard Too Think.

A'Isisuhairi blamed the ground. He never got a chance to prove his theory as he was taken off.

Nonetheless, he always held a soft spot for Mr Malek, even when the form tapered off.

But he has been given the opportunity to reunite with him, following an eye-catching third to Lim's Lightning in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 21.

Minister ran yet another disappointing race - his ninth consecutive defeat since his Kranji Mile triumph.

Break-ups in horse racing are a dime a dozen. Nobody would bat an eyelid with A'Isisuhairi's decision to "jump ship". It was a no-brainer to most.

But Harry, as he is better known, said he was no turncoat either.

"CK called me and asked me to ride Mr Malek. He actually asked me to ride him in the Kranji Mile. But, at the time, I was committed to Minister," he recalled.

"It's not like Minister is going bad and Mr Malek is going better. CK just told me about this Class 1 race and, as I had no plan on Minister, I said 'yup, I'm riding him'."

By no plan, A'Isisuhairi meant he felt the time had come for his pet horse to try something different.

"It's for a change. Both are my favourite horses, but I haven't been getting much result on Minister lately," he said.

"I wanted to be fair to the connections of Minister, so they can try something different.

"He's such a difficult horse to get around. It's not been an easy job.

"I still love him and I said to Donna (Logan) I'd still be happy to see him run a better race with Benny Woodworth, even if he beats me tomorrow."

A hardened rider like A'Isisuhairi can process such conflicting feelings. But, at the end of the day, the win matters more - and A'Isisuhairi is brutally honest about it.

"I think I'm on the right horse. Sometimes you have to do something for your own benefit, you have to back yourself," he said.

"Mr Malek ran a nice race again in the Kranji Mile. Steven (Burridge) has done a good job with him. He's back to his old form. I was pleased with his gallop, his work was good.

"He's in a good shape and, if he continues to do his best, he can do what he did in the Kranji Mile."

Burridge, for one, hopes the old firm can strike first-up. But he did spare a thought for his former apprentice jockey, Simon Kok.

"The owner wanted to put Harry on. I would've been happy to put Simon Kok on, as he's done all the work with him," he said.

"Simon also rode him in unsuitable races, but Harry knows Mr Malek well.

"Hopefully, it works out.

"I'm happy with the horse. He was skittled by Lim's Kosciuszko at the start, and went back two lengths further back .

"He was never going to win from where he was until the last 50m, where he ran on strongly. He has come through the run really well.

"It's a small field which can be a tricky affair tomorrow.

"I think he'll run a bit closer, as there'll be pace in the race. We'll just have to see how he jumps.

"The main thing is to keep him where he's happy.