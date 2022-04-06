Harrier Jet all set to fly home

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 Special M does not know how to run a poor race. He is holding his condition – as he has done all season. With Zac Purton engaged, he shapes as the one to beat.

4 Whizz Kid is expected to roll forward. He will take some catching under Joao Moreira, after narrowly missing last time.

5 Forte can improve again off the back of a solid last-start effort. He is favoured at the bottom of the weights.

1 Harmony Fire has the class. He easily does his best racing at Happy Valley. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

5 Victorious Seeker is a threat over this distance. He should get a charmed run throughout and is favoured against this group.

2 Natural Storm is closing in on another win. He has drawn favourably in Gate 1 and has Moreira, who nailed a three-timer at Sha Tin last Sunday.

3 Super Hong Kong is in careerbest form with two wins from his last four starts.

6 Winning Volatility has claims. He will need a race run to suit but should get every chance from the inside draw under Purton.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

8 Humble Steed has had his fair share of issues. But he appears well and, with his last-start effort under the belt, he looks set to finally take another step forward.

11 Smiling Face slots in light and gets his chance again. He has yet to win but is favoured with no weight on his back.

3 Mister Arm is a one-time winner in the grade. Purton should ensure he gets every possible chance.

7 Diamond Star is after back-toback wins. Keep safe.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

2 Money Catcher is the one to beat after two strong thirds in the Hong Kong Classic Cup and BMW Hong Kong Derby. All he needs to do is transfer that form to the Valley.

4 Enjoying finally got his first win last time. He remains a threat again from the inside draw.

5 Sunny Star has a powerful finish on his day. He can be a factor with a race run to suit.

1 Telecom Fighters has the class edge. He finished out of the first four only once from nine starts this season.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

11 Faribault is closing in on another win. He is favoured with the light weight, inside draw and the services of Moreira.

6 Shining Fortune is stepping out on debut for trainer John Size. It would not surprise to see him perform well first-up for the master handler, who regularly strikes with debutants.

5 Noble One must be better than his latest effort at the trials suggests. The strong booking of Purton bears close watching.

1 Mighty Valor is stepping down to Class 4 where he nailed his most recent win.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 Exceptional Nice is unlucky not to already be a winner. He is better than his record suggests. If he can put his best foot forward, he rates as the one to beat.

8 Nothing Impossible slots in light and can reverse his form. He was a winner two starts back.

9 The Anomaly commands respect. He could find the front and take some catching.

1 Cinquante Cinq has drawn favourably. A return to winning ways would not be a surprise for the in-form trainer Benno Yung.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Sure Joyful has shown he has his fair share of ability. He is progressing nicely and his booking with Moreira commands respect.

3 Flaming Eagle did well to grab third on debut. Blake Shinn retains the ride and he can take another step forward. But he has to offset the wide gate.

8 Gang Of Brothers is improving with each outing. He, too, has claims but will need to overcome Gate 12.

2 Bingo Bingo is a nice horse. The inside gate suits and he is on the steady improve.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 Harrier Jet is consistent. He is getting on in age but he is showing that it is of no hindrance to him. From the good gate, he can mount a strong challenge.

1 Fabulous Eight is holding his form. He is chasing an overdue win and the retention of Moreira gives him that chance.

2 Kokushi Musou is after back-toback wins. He is a nice horse on the rise and the inside gate is favourable.

10 Hero Star gets another chance. Do not discount him with the right run throughout.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Star Brite is coming to hand and has put together several competitive efforts. He can get off the mark for Purton from Gate 1.

1 Transcendent has returned to a competitive mark and has the significant class edge on his rivals.

2 Sky Forever is unlucky not to already be a winner this campaign. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

6 Flaming Passion comes through a strong race behind Lucky Sweynesse. Keep safe.