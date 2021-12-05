Hard work key for golden boy Colin

Swimmer Colin Soon won his first two gold medals at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 in Bahrain yesterday.

Colin, who has cone-rod dystrophy, clocked 5min 0.64sec in the S11-13 400m freestyle (boys' 12-16 age category) to set a national record at the Khalifa Sports City and claim Singapore's first medal at the competition.

The 16-year-old finished ahead of Iranian duo A. Farkhondehzad (5:53.92) and Ali Hassanzadeh (6:16.23). Colin's previous best was the national record of 5:01.27 at the SPH Foundation National Inclusive Time Trial 2021 on Nov 23.

Slightly less than an hour later, he was back in the pool again and clinched his second title in the SB11-13 100m breaststroke final. His time of 1:14.53 was well ahead of Iranians M. Reyhani (1:42.43) and Seyed Mousavi (1:42.76).

Colin said: "I feel extremely happy and delighted to get this gold medal because I have been working very hard to achieve coach's timings and also to win medals.

"This also comes as a bit of surprise because one does not exactly go into a competition expecting to be first.

"I kept myself motivated by telling myself that it will eventually pay off. By working hard and never giving up, I will eventually reach my end goal."

In the previous edition in Dubai in 2017, the Mayflower Secondary student claimed two bronze medals in the S11-13 100m backstroke and freestyle events.

Debutant Aloysius Gan added a third gold to yesterday's haul after he beat South Korea's Jeong Si-on in the boccia BC3 men's individual event. He won the tiebreak after the score was level at 3-3.

These are Singapore's first golds at the Games, which end tomorrow. The country sent 13 para youth athletes in athletics, boccia, swimming and table tennis.

In Dubai, Singapore brought home five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.