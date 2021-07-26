Hard Too Think is giant-killer

His rating may have been the second-lowest of the eight Singapore Derby contenders, but Hard Too Think rose to the occasion to play giant-killer in the $400,000 Group 1 feature at Kranji yesterday.

Last-start Stewards' Cup winner Mr Malek and November's Singapore Gold Cup victor Big Hearted - the highest-rated at 98 and 94 respectively - looked invincible. They went off as the top two favourites, at $10 and $11 respectively.

Although rated lowly and he probably would not have qualified if there had been big entries as in pre-pandemic times, the ever-improving Hard Too Think unleashed a top run to win comfortably by a length from Big Hearted.

Savvy Command finished third, 3/4 lengths behind, in the feature race for four-year-olds. It was run for the second straight year behind closed doors because of Covid-19.

Mr Malek looked a chance in the straight but could finish only fourth, half a length away.

Hard Too Think won in 1min 48.27sec for the 1,800m trip on the Long Course B.

Rated only 67 points with Class 4 as his highest level of success, trainer Stephen Gray's decision to have a roll of the dice because of the small field and faith that his rising star would stay the distance paid off handsomely.

The $40 third fancy gave him his second Derby triumph, after Lim's Prestige in 2007. For jockey Marc Lerner, it was his first.

The Frenchman, whose other Group 1 success was with Makanani in the 2019 Raffles Cup, said: "It just went perfect. The horse was travelling strongly and, when I shifted into another gear, he just switched on. He has always been a good horse and I am very happy for Stephen."

But was he worried when Big Hearted loomed in the final 200m?

"Not really," he replied. "I knew my horse has the stamina. I was confident he would finish strongly to the line. The horse was improving. He had a good preparation, from winning easily in Class 4, so everything went right."

SINGAPORE DERBY 2021 1 Hard Too Think (win $40, place $13) 2 Big Hearted (place $5.10) 3 SavvyCommand (place $8) 4 Mr Malek MARGINS: 1L, 3/4L, 1/2L TIME: 1min 48.27sec FORECAST: $18 TIERCE: $243 QUARTET: $516

Gray said: "I think I was very excited and emotional, as it's been hard for all of us here, for Singapore trainers and all the owners and the staff. We all stuck together to keep the racing going.

"I'm very thankful to my staff, especially my Malaysian track riders (who) have stayed here (away) from their families for so long because of Covid. If we didn't have the track riders, there would have been no racing.

"I'm also thankful to Lisa O'Shea, my assistant trainer, and all the staff who have worked hard."

If there is one regret, it was that his co-owners of Hard Too Think and their families could not watch their Derby victory.

"Hopefully, we can get back to normalcy and get the crowds back. I've 20 over people but they couldn't be here. A lot of them are first-time owners, so to win a Derby is a great thrill.

"I felt a bit sad. It's a different emotion. It's quite bizarre when I looked up the stands and there was no one there."