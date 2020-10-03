Hard to turn down excellent proposal

RACE 1 (1,800M)

2 Hay Run steps back to the turf which should spark sharp improvement. He should have benefited from his first-up effort on the dirt.

10 Art Of Raw is at a competitive mark in Class 5. He kicked on well for third last start. From the good gate, he should receive a good run.

3 Joy Master gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau. He deserves respect.

7 Great Smart is solid. He should run a bold race over his preferred course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 Diamond Pegasus should be fitter after his first-up run. He should take some catching from the front.

4 Jade Phoenix has the runs on the board. He should get the run of the race under "Magic Man" Joao Moreira from Gate 3.

6 My Sugar grabbed fourth on debut last season. Champion jockey Zac Purton hops up off the back of any eye-catching trial.

2 Eligere can finish around the mark again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

5 So Awesome turned in an impressive first-up third. He should benefit from the extra 200m.

1 Ultimate Glory is racing well in Class 4. With race experience on his side, he should finish around the mark.

9 All For St Paul's has ability. His issue is the awkward gate, which could see him do a fair bit of work early.

8 Winwin Thirtythree is looking for back-to-back wins, even with the step-up from Class 5 to Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

5 Yes We Can found form at the end of last season. If he can recapture that form, he is capable of bagging a first Hong Kong win.

6 Master Galaxy ran second first-up. He is capable of going one better off that run. In his favour is the booking of Purton.

4 Vital Spring has drawn a touch awkwardly. But he can take another step forward for jockey Vincent Ho and trainer Francis Lui.

14 E Generation is next best with no weight on his back.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

6 Give Way Please shot clear in a recent trial, displaying immense talent. If he can reproduce that on race day, he is the one to beat.

3 United We Stand loves the course and distance. With Chau's 10lb claim, he has every chance.

11 Goko can figure as a four-time course-and-distance winner. He is down to a competitive mark.

13 Manna From Heaven has shown little but can improve from his first-up effort at the Valley.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 Clear Choice loves the course and distance. From Gate 5, he should get the run of the race and score.

6 The Hulk races on the dirt for the first time. He has trialled impressively on the surface previously.

4 Enfolding's race pattern might see him at the back. But, with a strong pace, he can rattle home.

8 Best Alliance will also be well back and finish strongly for some money.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

6 King's Race can roll forward with Skyey Supreme drawing wide. From there, he can take some running down.

12 Crown Avenue gets the services of Purton. Down in the weights, he maps to get the gun run from the good gate.

2 Skyey Supreme has to do some work to cross in from the wide gate. He is also carrying 133lb which could see him struggle a bit.

1 Party Everyday missed the kick last start, but still managed to rattle into second. Expect a similar run.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

11 Leap Of Faith rattled home last start for an impressive win. He can take another step forward, especially with no weight on his back.

8 Toycoon has struggled but seems to have ability. If he can piece it all together, he is a lively chance.

6 Alcari is in the mix. Given the opportunity, he is capable of testing these.

2 Beauty Spirit is next best.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

11 Prince Of Gems is looking for back-to-back wins, after scoring at the season's opening fixture. He has trained on and is even capable of taking this Class 3 contest.

10 Fabulous Eight has also won his only race this season. He should get every chance up on the pace.

6 Cruising is slowly recapturing his best. With Purton up, he deserves respect.

2 Valiant Dream is nothing short of consistent. He would not be too far away again.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

6 Excellent Proposal has gone from strength to strength. He looks to be on an upward trajectory towards the 2021 Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He should take plenty of beating.

7 Enrichment has ability. Although he does not have the wins on the board, he should find himself in the right spot from the good draw.

4 Savvy Nine closed off nicely behind Excellent Proposal last start. He will relish the extra 200m.

5 Reliable Team can take the next step as a five-year-old. Although this is a difficult contest, he should hold on for prize money.